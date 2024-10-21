Hospitals Reveal That Border Wall Trauma Falls Have Increased

Severe injuries caused by falls from the U.S.-Mexico border wall are up 58 percent compared to 2023, according to a report from The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Reportedly, the numbers from Scripps Mercy Hospital and UC San Diego Medical Center will go up in the next two months. Both hospitals provide services for a 30-mile stretch of the international border.

This year, border falls, specifically, have “spiked tremendously,” the outlet noted (via the Tribune):

In 2023, these two facilities collectively recorded 629 falls from the 30-foot steel structure severe enough to result in a hospital stay. So far in 2024, the total number of severe falls is up to 993, though that number is incomplete. UC San Diego data covers January through September while the total provided by Scripps runs through August. Each facility, then, has averaged two border fall admissions per day, about double the caseload observed in 2021, when the number of falls spiked significantly.

In June, Townhall covered how two illegal aliens from Turkey fell from a 30-foot high border wall separating California and Baja California. The illegal aliens broke their legs as a result.

Two Turkish migrants fell from the 30-foot high border wall and broke their legs while illegally crossing into Imperial Beach, California from Mexico— in a dramatic scene captured by @JamesBreeden.



The group said they paid smugglers to help them get to Tijuana from Cancun. pic.twitter.com/28U1eg7PED — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) June 10, 2024

In March, at least ten illegals were injured when they fell from a 30-foot high border wall near the Tijuana River Valley, which Townhall also covered.