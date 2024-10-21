Nate Silver Lists 24 Reasons Why Kamala Is Heading for Defeat
Libs Are Melting Down Over Trump's Trip McDonald's and It's Over the Dumbest...
Will Joe Biden Join Kamala on the Campaign Trail? The Answer Is a...
Hey, CBS, What in the Fresh Hell Is This Statement About Kamala's Interview?
VIP
Scary: Michigan State U Professor Argues Communist Case for Kids
Trumpmentum—The View from Thailand
The Fall of Barack Hussein Obama
Trading Building Birdhouses for Building Homes That Make a Difference
Kamala Tells Catholics There Is No Room In the Inn
FCC Commissioner: Why Is Facebook Censoring Accurate Information About Kamala Harris?
VIP
This Athlete and Model Just Made Her Stance on Transgender Athletes Clear
You Won’t Believe Kamala Harris’ Latest Campaign Initiative
Here's How Many North Carolina Residents Turned Out to Vote in the Wake...
It’s the Great Reversal, Not the Great Reset
Tipsheet

Hospitals Reveal That Border Wall Trauma Falls Have Increased

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 21, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Severe injuries caused by falls from the U.S.-Mexico border wall are up 58 percent compared to 2023, according to a report from The San Diego Union-Tribune. 

Advertisement

Reportedly, the numbers from Scripps Mercy Hospital and UC San Diego Medical Center will go up in the next two months. Both hospitals provide services for a 30-mile stretch of the international border. 

This year, border falls, specifically, have “spiked tremendously,” the outlet noted (via the Tribune):

In 2023, these two facilities collectively recorded 629 falls from the 30-foot steel structure severe enough to result in a hospital stay. So far in 2024, the total number of severe falls is up to 993, though that number is incomplete. UC San Diego data covers January through September while the total provided by Scripps runs through August.

Each facility, then, has averaged two border fall admissions per day, about double the caseload observed in 2021, when the number of falls spiked significantly.

In June, Townhall covered how two illegal aliens from Turkey fell from a 30-foot high border wall separating California and Baja California. The illegal aliens broke their legs as a result.

Recommended

Nate Silver Lists 24 Reasons Why Kamala Is Heading for Defeat Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In March, at least ten illegals were injured when they fell from a 30-foot high border wall near the Tijuana River Valley, which Townhall also covered.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nate Silver Lists 24 Reasons Why Kamala Is Heading for Defeat Matt Vespa
FCC Commissioner: Why Is Facebook Censoring Accurate Information About Kamala Harris? Guy Benson
The Fall of Barack Hussein Obama Allen West
Libs Are Melting Down Over Trump's Trip McDonald's and It's Over the Dumbest Reason Matt Vespa
Two Weeks To Victory, Probably Kurt Schlichter
Here's How Many North Carolina Residents Turned Out to Vote in the Wake of Hurricane Helene Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nate Silver Lists 24 Reasons Why Kamala Is Heading for Defeat Matt Vespa
Advertisement