Kamala's Claim About 'Non-Partisan' Poll Watchers Gets Immediately Debunked
The One Word Liberals Keep Having Trouble With When Talking About Trump and...
A Man Drew Something on a Jewish Woman's Groceries. It Was All Caught...
Nighty Night, Nikki
Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Melted Down in Front of Pro-Hamas Supporters
Mobile Billboards Target Politico HQ Over Refusal to Apologize for Smearing Christians
Democrats and Republicans Go Hard Against Biden Regulation
Biden's OTHER Immigration Calamity
Politicians Excel at Lying
Ramaswamy Warns About One 'Under Discussed' Takeaway From the Liberal Justices' Concurrenc...
Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks New Texas Law Making Illegal Immigration a State Crime
The Biden Administration Is Secretly Flying Hundreds of Thousands of 'Inadmissible Aliens'...
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Pollin...
Anti-Semitism Poses Dangerous Threat to States with Largest Jewish Populations
Tipsheet

Ten Illegal Immigrants Hospitalized After Falling From Border Wall

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 05, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

At least ten illegal aliens were injured over the weekend after they fell from the 30-foot wall near the Tijuana River Valley at the California-Mexico border.

According to several reports, some of the illegal immigrants who fell from the wall were traveling into the United States with their children. San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to what they described as a “mass casualty incident.” 

Advertisement

“We ended up transporting 10 patients utilizing six ambulances to area trauma centers to be evaluated for multiple types of injuries," SDFD Battalion Chief Oscar Rodriguez told CBS 8. "All the patients were treated as they could here and then transported.”

Several men who climbed over the wall and were not injured were detained by Border Patrol. 

Pedro Rios, an immigration rights advocate, told CBS 8,“We see cases on a daily basis of people that are injured from having fallen or burned their hands using the ropes to come down the border wall.”

“When I was there, I saw about 130 people that entered and I asked how they crossed, and they said by scaling the border wall," he continued. “The rain yet hadn’t fallen in the quantity that we’ve seen throughout the day, and so it’s likely that the slipperiness of the border wall led to people falling the way they did.”

Late last month, NBC San Diego reported how a father of three from Mexico died after falling from the border near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. He was originally from Sinaloa, Mexico.

Recommended

Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
Advertisement

"All of our agents are trained in first aid because we are often or most of the time the ones who find these people first," Gerardo Gutierrez, a border patrol agent, told the outlet.

In November, The New York Times reported that many illegal immigrants are “undaunted” by the wall. 

“The problem is getting worse and worse,” said Dr. Jay Doucet, chief of the trauma unit at U.C. San Diego Health, near the Tijuana-San Ysidro border crossing, “and the hospital system is taking a big hit.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
The Biden Administration Is Secretly Flying Hundreds of Thousands of 'Inadmissible Aliens' Into US Leah Barkoukis
The Left-Right Divide Is Not Bridgeable Dennis Prager
Our Endlessly Embarrassing FBI John Nantz
The One Word Liberals Keep Having Trouble With When Talking About Trump and January 6 Matt Vespa
Mobile Billboards Target Politico HQ Over Refusal to Apologize for Smearing Christians Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
Advertisement