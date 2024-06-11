KJP Cancels Press Briefing, Biden Bolts to Delaware After Hunter Conviction
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrants 'Break Their Legs' Falling From U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 11, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Two illegal aliens from Turkey fell from a 30-foot high border wall separating the United States and Mexico. The illegal aliens broke their legs as a result, according to the New York Post. 

Reportedly, the two illegal immigrants told the outlet that they traveled from Turkey to Cancun, then to Tijuana, and were aided by human smugglers. A “coyote” reportedly provided them with a ladder to get to the top of the wall on the Mexican side of the border. 

From that point, the two men fell as they tried to get down from the wall into San Diego’s International Park. One man reportedly said that both his legs were broken, while the other said one of his legs was broken. The Post noted that there was no official medical diagnosis. 

Reportedly, the number of illegal immigrants who’ve fallen from the border wall has surged in recent years (via NYP):

UC San Diego Health has treated a record of migrants who have fallen from the border wall in recent years, with cases jumping from roughly 60 in 2019 to 450 two years later.

The Mexican consulate reported 29 Mexican nationals died in 2023 from falling from the wall while trying to cross into the San Diego region, and a further 120 were hurt.

The median cost to taxpayers’ for each patient amounts to nearly $300,000, KBPS reported in 2023.

In March, Townhall reported how at least ten illegal aliens were injured after they fell from the 30-foot wall. Some of the illegal immigrants who fell from the wall were traveling into the United States with their children. San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to what they described as a “mass casualty incident.” 

“We ended up transporting 10 patients utilizing six ambulances to area trauma centers to be evaluated for multiple types of injuries," SDFD Battalion Chief Oscar Rodriguez told CBS 8. "All the patients were treated as they could here and then transported.”

