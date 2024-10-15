Israel’s War to Save the West
Desperation? Kamala Busted for Lying About Trump Event

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 15, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Tuesday, ABC News called out Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for sharing an edited video of a Trump rally in an attempt to make the former president look bad. 

On Monday, the Harris team shared the following video, which shows Trump standing on stage at his Pennsylvania rally, "confused," as music plays in the background. The caption said that droves of people “poured” out of the rally early as a result. 

This morning, ABC News did a segment debunking this video shared by Harris’ campaign. 

Turns out, at the Trump town hall event, there were two medical emergencies in the room. Captured on video, Trump noticed one of the attendees needing medical assistance. He stopped everything and started asking for a doctor. 

While this was going on, Trump paused the event.

Trump then said he’d play one of his favorite songs and “then we’ll go home.” However, as attendees stuck around, Trump continued playing music. Over the next 45 minutes to an hour, attendees filed out. 

“As her poll numbers drop, Kamala's lies become even more pathetic,” Trump’s campaign wrote on X.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

