Desperation? Kamala Busted for Lying About Trump Event

On Tuesday, ABC News called out Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for sharing an edited video of a Trump rally in an attempt to make the former president look bad.

On Monday, the Harris team shared the following video, which shows Trump standing on stage at his Pennsylvania rally, "confused," as music plays in the background. The caption said that droves of people “poured” out of the rally early as a result.

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

This morning, ABC News did a segment debunking this video shared by Harris’ campaign.

Turns out, at the Trump town hall event, there were two medical emergencies in the room. Captured on video, Trump noticed one of the attendees needing medical assistance. He stopped everything and started asking for a doctor.

While this was going on, Trump paused the event.

Trump then said he’d play one of his favorite songs and “then we’ll go home.” However, as attendees stuck around, Trump continued playing music. Over the next 45 minutes to an hour, attendees filed out.

ABC News did an entire segment this morning debunking this selectively edited video from Kamala HQ, which will go down as truly one of the most pathetic lies a presidential campaign has ever tried to sell.pic.twitter.com/Tz2SNE1yet https://t.co/T597liBKxK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 15, 2024

“As her poll numbers drop, Kamala's lies become even more pathetic,” Trump’s campaign wrote on X.