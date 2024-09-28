Ohio Man Pretending to Be a Woman Tried to Kidnap an 11-Year-Old Boy

An Ohio man masquerading as a woman was arrested for attempting to abduct an 11-year-old boy from his home in Alliance, according to a report from Fox News.

Advertisement

Joshua Freyermuth, 39, was taken into custody on Sunday, Alliance Police reportedly said.

Freyermuth was reportedly wearing a blonde wig, makeup, and pearls. Also, he goes by the name “Vicky” (via Fox News):

Freyermuth told the child "I need to talk to you" as he attempted to lure the 11-year-old boy off his property on South Webb Avenue and away from his dog, according to a police report, WOIO reported. When the child refused, Freyermuth attempted to grab him. The child was able to escape and is now safe, according to police.

Ohio man wearing blonde wig, makeup, pearls allegedly attempted to kidnap child, 11, outside his home https://t.co/5jwIVAdNPG — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2024

BREAKING: Man who thinks he’s a woman arrested for trying to kidnap a boy in Ohio.



Joshua Freyermuth also goes by “Vicky”



He was also arrested just last week on drug charges. pic.twitter.com/UGtDUMlWfS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 23, 2024

During a court appearance, Freyermuth reportedly denied the allegations.

"I wasn't even there," Freyermuth reportedly stated in court. "I didn't kidnap anybody."

"When he grabbed my son's arm, my dog attacked him and then he stumbled back off the stairs," the child's father, Zachery Thurmond, reportedly said. “He kicked his heels off, my son said he had white high heels on, and then he took off running down the street."

The incident is under investigation. Freyermuth’s bond was set at $100,000 and will appear back in court on Monday.

Fox reported that he was arrested on Friday on drug possession charges. He was reportedly released on bond for that incident.