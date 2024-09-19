Pelosi Claimed That Kamala Harris Won an 'Open Primary' After Biden Dropped Out

In an interview this week, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris won an open primary to become the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race to the White House.

Pelosi made the remarks in an interview with Semafor.

“You had reportedly said that you wanted an open primary if Joe Biden stepped down. Did you change your behind because you saw all the excitement around Kamala Harris,” Kadia Goba asked Pelosi.

“No, I didn't change my mind. We had an open primary and she won it. Nobody else got in the race because she was politically astute…she just..the president endorsed her, and that’s a big deal because Joe Biden is the most consequential president of modern times. He accomplished so much more. Even Barack Obama in his eight years of service would admit that in the short period of time that Joe Biden had the majority…it’s about how you get things done, how he translated the legislation and delivery of infrastructure,” Pelosi said.

"We had an open primary and [Kamala Harris] won it. Nobody else got in the race," @SpeakerPelosi tells @kadiagoba. pic.twitter.com/y2O0JhKBgc — Semafor (@semafor) September 18, 2024

“It wasn’t that we didn’t have an open process. It’s that she got a running start,” Pelosi added.

Last month, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA) mocked the process that resulted in Harris becoming the nominee, which Townhall covered.

Newsom made the remarks on “Pod Save America.”

On the podcast, Newsom was asked about the last-minute “switch” of President Joe Biden deciding to drop out of the race and Harris becoming the nominee shortly after.

“The switch,” Newsom said and laughed.

“We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process,” Newsom said sarcastically. “It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say.”

“A 30-minute convention, you know, between a tweet and then another tweet,” the governor continued.