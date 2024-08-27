Israel Again Destroys Slanderous Claims of 'Apartheid' and 'Genocide'
Gavin Newsom Mocks Kamala Harris' Path to Becoming the Democratic Nominee

Madeline Leesman
August 27, 2024
In an interview on Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appeared to mock the process that made Vice President Kamala Harris the Democratic nominee for president. 

Newsom made the remarks on “Pod Save America.”

On the podcast, Newsom was asked about the last-minute “switch” of President Joe Biden deciding to drop out of the race and Harris becoming the nominee shortly after. 

“The switch,” Newsom said and laughed.

“We went through a very open process, a very inclusive process,” Newsom said sarcastically. “It was bottom-up, I don’t know if you know that. That’s what I’ve been told to say.”

“A 30-minute convention, you know, between a tweet and then another tweet,” the governor continued.

“What is amazing is how unified everybody is,” he added. “It’s next level.”

Before Harris became the nominee, Newsom was floated as one of the Democrats who may replace Biden in the 2024 race to the White House. 

Newsom gave his endorsement to Harris, though the Los Angeles Times pointed out that the governor “doesn’t seem happy” that she became the nominee (via the LA Times):

It’s hardly a secret the governor very much wished he was in Harris’ shoes. Throughout the week he wore the tight smile of a disappointed runner-up; the kind you see at the Oscars when they flash on the best actor nominees just before pulling away to show the winner take the stage.

