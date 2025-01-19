Illegal Aliens Flee U.S. Voluntarily with Less Than 24 Hours Before Trump’s Inauguration

As the United States is just less than 48 hours away from a second Trump administration, illegal immigrants have resorted to “self-deporting” themselves as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. With Trump’s promise to crackdown on illegal immigration looms, fears of mass deportations and stricter border enforcement under Trump’s second term have many illegal aliens opting to leave the U.S. voluntarily. This comes as illegal immigrants appear to be afraid of Trump’s harsh consequences of a renewed immigration policy.

I recently reported that mass deportations in certain sanctuary cities will begin just one day after Trump is sworn into office— starting with Chicago.

NewsNation host Markie Martin, sister of Trump’s deputy communications director Margo Martin, was visibly taken aback as she reported the trend of illegal immigrants self-deporting across the U.S. In recent days, undocumented aliens have confided in immigration attorneys that they prefer to leave voluntarily rather than face arrest, detention, and deportation without knowing where the Trump administration might send them. Many have chosen to exit on their own terms to avoid being swept up in the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort.

Self-deportations of illegal immigrants have begun ahead of the inauguration.



pic.twitter.com/7PwiQpH68T — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 17, 2025

Mexico is reportedly "bracing" for a surge of new arrivals following Trump’s inauguration on January 20th, leaving many illegal aliens panicking. Unlike the Biden administration, which has struggled to deliver on its promises, undocumented immigrants told Rolando Vazquez, a Texas-based immigration attorney, that Trump follows through on what he says. In other words, if the president-elect promises to deport all illegal immigrants, they believe he will do just that.

“This is causing many migrants to leave on their own, knowing that they’re either going to be deported to their home country or be deported to Mexico, and obviously, the overwhelming majority of them do not want to be in Mexico,” Vazquez said.

Trump focused much of his 2024 campaign on restoring "law and order" by enforcing U.S. immigration laws. While on the campaign trail, he promised that, if re-elected, he would push for aggressive action to remove the millions of undocumented immigrants from the country that the Biden administration allowed in.