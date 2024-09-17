Thousands of Hezbollah Terrorists Blown Up in Wild Sneak Attack
Tipsheet

Remember Those 200 Illegal Aliens Who Rushed the Border? Well...

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 17, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

More than 100 suspected members of the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua were part of the group of illegal aliens who rushed the Texas-Mexico border in March, according to a report from the New York Post

“Earlier this year, more than 100 suspected TdA members were arrested after the riots at the El Paso border, when immigrants assaulted the Texas National Guard,” Gov. Abbott said on Monday. 

That same day, Abbott declared Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization.

Footage from the incident was captured and shared by the Post. The outlet noted that at least one illegal alien was spotted stomping on a National Guardsman's knee during the riot.


In July, Townhall covered how dozens of the illegal aliens who took part in this riot were released into the United States. 

“Our goal among law enforcement in the state of Texas is to defend our state from the growing threat of TdA. We are not going to allow them to use Texas as a base of operations to terrorize our citizens,” Abbott said on Monday.

In Aurora, Colorado, Tren de Aragua has terrorized a community and taken over apartment complexes, which Townhall covered. Despite extensive media coverage on this, Democrat Gov. Jared Polis has brushed it off and continued to support “sanctuary cities.”

