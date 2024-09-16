Second Trump Assassin Laughs, Smiles During Court Appearance

The suspect in the second assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump appeared in court on Monday. He was seen laughing and smiling during his appearance, according to a report from Fox News.

Ryan Wesley Roth wore jail scrubs and shackles on his wrists and ankles when he walked into court. A Fox News reporter noted that he “smiled and laughed about three to four times as he was speaking to his court-appointed attorney before the hearing began.”

Cameras were not permitted inside the courtroom (via Fox News):

Routh appeared fully engaged and answered all the questions from the judge during the about 10-minute-long hearing Monday. He will be formally arraigned on Sept. 30.

The charges include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

As Townhall reported, the shooting near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was initially reported as an unrelated incident involving two people exchanging gunfire.

Shortly after, the shooting was confirmed as an assassination attempt. This is the second attempt on Trump’s life in two months.

The suspect was identified as Routh. Reportedly, he was armed with an AK-47 and was allegedly 300-500 yards away from Trump when members of the former president's Secret Service detail spotted him, according to CBS News.

Law enforcement found the rifle, a scope, two backpacks with ceramic tile and a GoPro camera in the bushes at the scene, CBS added.