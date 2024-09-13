DeWine Just Addressed the Reports That Haitian Illegal Immigrants Are Eating People's Pets

In an interview this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine brushed off claims that Haitian illegal immigrants are eating people’s pets in Springfield.

In remarks to CBS News, DeWine said that there’s “no evidence” that Haitian illegal immigrants are eating people’s pets, specifically, cats.

“Well…this is something that came up on the internet, and the internet can be quite crazy sometimes," DeWine said.

“They [the Springfield mayor and officials] have no evidence of that at all,” he continued.

“I think we go with what the mayor says, he knows his city,” DeWine added.

On Wednesday, Townhall covered how DeWine announced that he would send law enforcement and health resources to the city of Springfield as it deals with being overrun by the tens of thousands of Haitians.

“I want the people of Springfield and Clark County to know that as we move forward, we will continue to do everything we can to help the community deal with this surge of migrants,” DeWine said in a statement.

“The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue. We will not walk away,” he added.

This plan includes dedicating $2.5 million to expanding primary care health services.