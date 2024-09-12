Haitians Have Overcrowded an Ohio City. Here’s How the Governor Responded.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will send law enforcement and health resources to the city of Springfield as it deals with being overrun by tens of thousands of Haitians.

As Townhall covered, Springfield is dealing with all kinds of issues as a result of the influx of Haitian illegal immigrants. This includes ducks and cats reportedly being snatched up and eaten.

DeWine announced Tuesday that the city is “dealing with significant stress on its healthcare and public safety systems due to the influx of thousands of Haitian migrants over the last several years.”

“I want the people of Springfield and Clark County to know that as we move forward, we will continue to do everything we can to help the community deal with this surge of migrants,” DeWine said in a statement.

“The federal government has not demonstrated that they have any kind of plan to deal with the issue. We will not walk away,” he added.

This plan includes dedicating $2.5 million to expanding primary care health services.

Regarding the dangerous Haitian drivers, Ohio State Highway Patrol will support the local police with enforcing traffic laws.

Reportedly, about 15,000-20,000 Haitians have arrived in the city of 59,000 people since 2020.

“These dramatic surges impact every citizen of the community, every citizen,” DeWine explained this week, adding that influxes are occurring in other small towns in Ohio, as well.

“Moms who have to wait hours in a waiting room with a sick child, everyone who drives on the streets, and it affects children who go to school in more crowded classrooms,” he added.