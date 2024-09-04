Is Kamala Trying to Get Out of Debating Trump?
RFK Jr.: Kamala Harris Can’t ‘Put Together an English Sentence’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 04, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Darryl Webb

In an interview this week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Vice President Kamala Harris is not “a worthy president” and that we need a president “who can put together an English sentence.”

Kennedy made the remarks on NewsNation this week. 

“I don’t think that Vice President Harris is a worthy president of this country,” Kennedy said.

“I think we need to have a president who can give an interview, who can articulate a vision, who can put together an English sentence, who can articulate her and defend her policies and her record and who can engage in a debate with, and regular debates unscripted appearances, president or vice president,” he added.

Kennedy was alluding to the fact that Harris has refused to do interviews since she accepted the Democratic nomination for president. Last week, CNN aired an interview with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, but the interview was filmed ahead of time.

Additionally, Harris’ website does not include any of her platforms. When asked about them on the campaign trail, she appears unable to describe them. 

“Harris's speech at the convention made it very clear that she will continue the warfare state. She’s bragging about how she sees, warfare as the frontline tool of American foreign policy,” Kennedy said. 

Kennedy recently endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race. Before this, we publicly stated that he had “no plans” to endorse Harris, which Townhall covered.

“VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values,” he wrote on X. 

“The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion…My father and uncle prided themselves on their skills at debate and their ability to articulate a coherent vision for our country. VP Harris is scared to debate and can’t survive an unscripted interview. Instead of outlining a vision, she relies on middleschool tactics – memes, forged headlines, infantile slogans (Joy!) and name calling (“Republicans are weird.“)...I have no plans to endorse Kamala Harris for President. I do have a plan to defeat her,” he said.

