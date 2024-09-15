Kamala’s Got Another New Accent

Vice President Kamala Harris debuted a new accent on Saturday night during a Congressional Black Caucus event, with many accusing her of being racist.

Harris was trolled on social media after she told the crowd, in an accent far from her own, that the members were in a “battle for the soul of the nation.”

“Hello to all my divine… brothers and sisters… am my soro…” Harris said. She was then seen laughing.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent at the Black Caucus Dinner pic.twitter.com/8ig2rNk6IT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

Social media mocked the vice President, saying this is “just another example of how disconnected she is from everyday Americans.”

Hey leftists, are you just going to ignore this obviously racist accent? You are? Thought so. — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 15, 2024

She makes it so easy to hate her — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 15, 2024

She’s black today.

Tomorrow anyones guess. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 15, 2024

If one ever needed an example of what “Identity Politics” looks like in practice, here it is.



Disingenuous, fake, and weirdly offensive. — Drumblebum (@cltrl_sprmcst) September 15, 2024

I’m excited to hear her speak to the Asian community. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 15, 2024

just another example of how disconnected she is from everyday Americans. Voters want authenticity, not performative theatrics. — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) September 15, 2024

In July, Harris was mocked for speaking in a southern accent at an Atlanta rally. At the rally, she told the crowd, “You all helped us win in 2020, and we’re gonna do it again in 2024!”