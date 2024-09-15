Wow. CNN Actually Fact-Checked Kamala's Attacks on Trump and JD Vance
Tipsheet

Kamala’s Got Another New Accent

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 15, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File

Vice President Kamala Harris debuted a new accent on Saturday night during a Congressional Black Caucus event, with many accusing her of being racist.

Harris was trolled on social media after she told the crowd, in an accent far from her own, that the members were in a “battle for the soul of the nation.” 

“Hello to all my divine… brothers and sisters… am my soro…” Harris said. She was then seen laughing.

Social media mocked the vice President, saying this is “just another example of how disconnected she is from everyday Americans.” 

In July, Harris was mocked for speaking in a southern accent at an Atlanta rally. At the rally, she told the crowd, “You all helped us win in 2020, and we’re gonna do it again in 2024!”

