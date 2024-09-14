So, That's What a Local Philly Outlet Did With Their Kamala Interview

It’s not like we didn’t see this coming. CNN most definitely edited their softball interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and this one-on-one sit-down interview Harris took with a local Philadelphia outlet only reinforces what we already know about the vice president: she’s laughably inept in grasping the issues. The interview was with Brian Taff for Action News 6 ABC, and it was a disaster. Luckily, the entire clip is on social media, but that’s not what aired:

Advertisement

Maybe someone has already mentioned this, but the rambling answer Kamala Harris gave last night on inflation is not what @6abc actually aired. Instead they edited her response so that it went straight to her "policies." Compare/contrast the two clips below pic.twitter.com/WYAytYmx9i — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 14, 2024

.@6abc and @briantaff6abc are now doing clean-up work, editing out Kamala's mistakes from videos because she can't speak clearly herself.



Volunteer DNC communications workers. https://t.co/1T2ukFzJqi — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 14, 2024

They cut out a minute and a half of word salad from Kamala and then clipped in a completely different part of the interview.



Astonishing. https://t.co/6p5lgbXNK2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 14, 2024

Holy crap this is so dishonest



I know nothing should surprise me anymore but WOW that’s dishonest https://t.co/BNThyTf9SM — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 14, 2024

Here’s the full interview, word salad and all, which the Trump team described as their latest ad buy. Harris essentially repeated her debate introductions and offered little to no policy:

Our newest ad just dropped pic.twitter.com/HGYvK5jNYX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

UPDATE: There are now 34,000 comments trashing Kamala on the 6ABC Philadelphia Kamala interview pic.twitter.com/guijf8HT58 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 14, 2024

This is another example of the Democrat media complex at work. The good news is Kamala’s schtick isn’t selling, and everyone knows it.