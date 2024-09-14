Dem Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud When Asked About Kamala's Cheney...
So, That's What a Local Philly Outlet Did With Their Kamala Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 14, 2024 10:01 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It’s not like we didn’t see this coming. CNN most definitely edited their softball interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and this one-on-one sit-down interview Harris took with a local Philadelphia outlet only reinforces what we already know about the vice president: she’s laughably inept in grasping the issues. The interview was with Brian Taff for Action News 6 ABC, and it was a disaster. Luckily, the entire clip is on social media, but that’s not what aired:

Here’s the full interview, word salad and all, which the Trump team described as their latest ad buy. Harris essentially repeated her debate introductions and offered little to no policy:

This is another example of the Democrat media complex at work. The good news is Kamala’s schtick isn’t selling, and everyone knows it.

