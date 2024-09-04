Here’s Why This Navy Warship Commander Was Relieved of Duty

The commander of a Navy destroyer was relieved of duty after he was photographed with a rifle with the scope pointing backward.

Cameron Yaste, commanding officer of the destroyer USS John S. McCain, was removed from his position on Friday.

In a statement, the Navy said that Yaste was relieved of duty “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command the guided-missile destroyer.”

US Navy warship commander relieved of duty following image of him shooting rifle with scope mounted backward https://t.co/ePELrqGaNo — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2024

According to several outlets, the destroyer is currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman.

In April, the Navy posted an image of Yaste with the rifle with the backwards scope on Instagram with the caption, "From engaging in practice gun shoots, conducting maintenance, testing fuel purity and participating in sea and anchor details, the #USNavy is always ready to serve and protect," according to Fox News.

After users began pointing out that Yaste’s scope was backward, the Navy deleted the post.

"Thank you for pointing out our rifle scope error in the previous post," the Navy reportedly wrote on social media.. "Picture has been removed until EMI (extra military instruction) is completed."

Yaste was temporarily replaced by Capt. Allison Christy. He is being reassigned to the Naval Surface Group Northwest, according to a report from The National Desk. Reportedly, he was previously awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.