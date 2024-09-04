FLASHBACK: Kamala Wanted Trump Banned From Twitter
IDF Releases Awful Details About Where Hostages Were Executed
DOJ Just Made an Announcement About Russia and the Election. Does Anyone Believe...
Is Kamala Trying to Get Out of Debating Trump?
Uh, Joe, Do You Realize What You Just Said?
Michigan Judge Hands Down Ruling on Whether Kennedy's Name Will Remain on the...
Trump Dominates Harris on the Economy in Every Swing State
Tim Walz Subpoenaed Over COVID Fraud
The Biden Administration Looks to Be Eying a New Immigration Move
Exclusive: Private Polling Shows Intriguing Movement in Key Presidential, Senate States
UPDATE: Shooter Identified in Georgia School Shooting That Left Four Dead
We're Learning More About Trump's PA Rally Security...and the Revelations Are Damning
Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested
Jim Jordan Launches Inquiry Into Jack Smith's 'Latest Sham Indictment'
Tipsheet

Here’s Why This Navy Warship Commander Was Relieved of Duty

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 04, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Marco Garcia

The commander of a Navy destroyer was relieved of duty after he was photographed with a rifle with the scope pointing backward. 

Cameron Yaste, commanding officer of the destroyer USS John S. McCain, was removed from his position on Friday. 

Advertisement

In a statement, the Navy said that Yaste was relieved of duty “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command the guided-missile destroyer.”

According to several outlets, the destroyer is currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman.

In April, the Navy posted an image of Yaste with the rifle with the backwards scope on Instagram with the caption, "From engaging in practice gun shoots, conducting maintenance, testing fuel purity and participating in sea and anchor details, the #USNavy is always ready to serve and protect," according to Fox News.

After users began pointing out that Yaste’s scope was backward, the Navy deleted the post. 

Recommended

Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested Mia Cathell
Advertisement

"Thank you for pointing out our rifle scope error in the previous post," the Navy reportedly wrote on social media.. "Picture has been removed until EMI (extra military instruction) is completed." 

Yaste was temporarily replaced by Capt. Allison Christy. He is being reassigned to the Naval Surface Group Northwest, according to a report from The National Desk. Reportedly, he was previously awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested Mia Cathell
Is Kamala Trying to Get Out of Debating Trump? Katie Pavlich
UPDATE: Shooter Identified in Georgia School Shooting That Left Four Dead Madeline Leesman
What Really Happened to JD Vance in Erie Salena Zito
Tim Walz Subpoenaed Over COVID Fraud Rebecca Downs
IDF Releases Awful Details About Where Hostages Were Executed Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fani Willis' Daughter Was Just Arrested Mia Cathell
Advertisement