Tipsheet

Trump: Kamala Harris Has Gone 'Full Communist'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 18, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In remarks on Saturday, former President Donald Trump said that Vice President Kamala Harris has gone “full communist” in her approach for “socialist price controls.”

“In her speech yesterday, Kamala went full communist…she wants to destroy our country. After causing catastrophic inflation, Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls,” Trump said in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. 

“Never worked before. Never ever worked. This is the Maduro Plan, Venezuela…Maduro Plan of like, the old Soviet Union. They tried it. How did the Soviet Union work out?... It will cause rationing, hunger, and skyrocketing prices,” he added.

Trump invited a supporter born Venezuelan on stage to describe why he left his country due to communism. 

"When they tell you here, 'it will never happen' -- that's not true. We lived it, now here we are... The only way right now that we can avoid going down that path is making Trump president again,” Daniel Campos said.

On Sunday, Trump shared an image of “Comrade Kamala” speaking at the DNC.

In an interview earlier this month, Trump said that Harris and Gov. Tim Walz will make the country “communist immediately” if they are elected.

“If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in…He’s a smarter version of [Harris]. He’s probably the same as Bernie Sanders…There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately if not sooner,” Trump claimed on “Fox & Friends.”

“This is a really bad decision for the country,” Trump said about Harris and Walz. 

 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

