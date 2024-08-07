Look Who's Taking Credit for Kamala's VP Pick
Trump: Harris and Walz Will Turn America ‘Communist Immediately’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 07, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

In an interview this week, former President Donald Trump said that Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will make the country “communist immediately” if they are elected.

Trump made the remarks on “Fox & Friends.”

“I can’t believe it. I never thought this was going to be the one that was picked,” Trump said of Walz. For weeks, rumors swirled that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would be Harris’ running mate. 

“If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in…He’s a smarter version of [Harris]. He’s probably the same as Bernie Sanders…There’s never been a ticket like this. This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately if not sooner,” Trump claimed.

On the issues, Trump said that Walz thinks “anything transgender” is “great.” 

“He’s not where the country is on anything,” he added, explaining that Harris' vice president pick was also insulting to “Jewish people.”

In the interview, Trump said that Harris is not “nearly as good” as the Democrats she was looking at for her running mate. 

“This is a really bad decision for the country,” Trump said about Harris and Walz. 

“You would have thought she would have reached out and got somebody…her record on security is horrible. She was a border czar, which she doesn’t admit it now,” Trump said. “The media will play off all of the bad things that happened during her term.”

“The same press that thought she was the worst vice president in history, which is true…the media is so…they’re trying to build her up to the next Margaret Thatcher, liberal version,” Trump said, adding that “she doesn’t do interviews because she can’t answer questions.”

Trump claimed that he will debate Harris in the near future. 

This week, Townhall covered how Trump said that Harris is “afraid” to accept a debate with him.

“Kamabla Harris is afraid to Debate me on FoxNews. She will be easier to defeat on the Debate Stage than Crooked Joe Biden, just watch!” Trump said on Truth Social. 

