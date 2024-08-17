Stacey Abrams' Take on JD Vance Is Something Else

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on Thursday that Sen. JD Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, has “no sympathy for how women experience life in America.”

Advertisement

Abrams made the remarks on MSNBC’s Alex Wagner’s show. Abrams' remarks came in response to Vance stating that she went after a pro-life bill in Georgia a few years ago because it would be “bad for business.”

“That was the argument of our new, corporate, neo-liberal class,” Vance said in his remarks.

“What I said and what I mean is that women should have the right to control their bodies, because it determines how they secure an education, how they make a living, how they decide to grow families, and that companies are going to make terrible choices if they support restricting those rights,” Abrams claimed.

She added that “the right to abortion” as a form of healthcare is a “basic human right.”

“JD Vance has shown again and again he has almost no sympathy for how women experience life in America, and he has demonstrated again and again that he reduces women to the least and most puerile notion of our humanity, and I would encourage everyone to discard and disregard what he says,” Abrams said on the show.

Late last month, Townhall covered how former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attacked Vance over remarks he made in 2021 that “childless cat ladies” are running the country.

Psaki called Vance’s comments “insulting” and that it’s no one’s business as to why a woman would decide not to have children. Then, Psaki said the term “cat lady” is a “slur against women.”