There's at Least One Person Praising Kamala's Communist Price Control Plans
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala?
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris
Harris and Walz’s Ostrich Theory on Foreign Policy
Data Show the Staggering Amount NYC Taxpayers Have Spent on Illegal Immigration Crisis
The Unbelievable Reason Disney Is Trying to Throw Out a Wrongful Death Lawsuit
'A Matter of Life and Death': Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Trump-Vance
Medicaid's Waivers Are Out of Control – But Also Show How to Save...
What Are We to Make of Kamala Harris Picking Tim Walz?
The American Voter: Enlightened or Buffoonded
Government Control of Retirement Is Not the Answer
U.S. Afghanistan Vets Still Demoralized After Disastrous Withdrawal
Tipsheet

Stacey Abrams' Take on JD Vance Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 17, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said on Thursday that Sen. JD Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, has “no sympathy for how women experience life in America.”

Advertisement

Abrams made the remarks on MSNBC’s Alex Wagner’s show. Abrams' remarks came in response to Vance stating that she went after a pro-life bill in Georgia a few years ago because it would be “bad for business.” 

“That was the argument of our new, corporate, neo-liberal class,” Vance said in his remarks. 

“What I said and what I mean is that women should have the right to control their bodies, because it determines how they secure an education, how they make a living, how they decide to grow families, and that companies are going to make terrible choices if they support restricting those rights,” Abrams claimed. 

She added that “the right to abortion” as a form of healthcare is a “basic human right.” 

“JD Vance has shown again and again he has almost no sympathy for how women experience life in America, and he has demonstrated again and again that he reduces women to the least and most puerile notion of our humanity, and I would encourage everyone to discard and disregard what he says,” Abrams said on the show. 

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Late last month, Townhall covered how former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attacked Vance  over remarks he made in 2021 that “childless cat ladies” are running the country. 

Psaki called Vance’s comments “insulting” and that it’s no one’s business as to why a woman would decide not to have children. Then, Psaki said the term “cat lady” is a “slur against women.”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water Matt Vespa
There's at Least One Person Praising Kamala's Communist Price Control Plans Katie Pavlich
The October Surprise That Could Lead to Another Major 2024 Shake-Up Matt Vespa
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement