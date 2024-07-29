Jen Psaki Loses It Over J.D. Vance’s ‘Cat Lady’ Remarks

Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki attacked Sen. J.D. Vance, who was chosen as former President Donald Trump’s running mate, over remarks he made in 2021 that “childless cat ladies” are running the country.

Advertisement

Vance made the remarks in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“We’re effectively run in this country be it the Democrats, be it our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris…[Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance said in the interview.

Psaki called Vance’s comments “insulting” and that it’s no one’s business as to why a woman would decide not to have children. Then, Psaki said the term “cat lady” is a “slur against women.”

Psaki pointed out that singer Taylor Swift is a “childless cat lady” and that Vance wants to deny equal voting rights to childless women.

Then, Psaki claimed that Vance believes that women who get an abortion “must be punished.”

“He [Vance] wants to force the victims of rape to and incest to bear the children of their attackers,” Psaki claimed. Psaki, along with many other Democrats in the Biden administration, supports radical, late-term abortions despite claiming that no one supports abortion up to birth.

“So basically, to sum this all up, he wants all women to have children, even if they are raped, and for those who don’t have kids, he thinks their vote should count less. And he has a special kind of hatred for those childless women who happen to have cats,” she said.

The cat is out of the bag on JD Vance's women problem. pic.twitter.com/PnhEOsP8US — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 28, 2024

Last week, Vance went on the "Megyn Kelly Show" podcast where he doubled down on his remarks.

“The simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way,” he said.

“This is not about criticizing people who, for various reasons, didn't have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child," he added.