Another 'Most Wanted' Illegal Alien Was Arrested in Texas

August 05, 2024
An illegal alien who was listed on Texas’ “Most Wanted” list was arrested in the state last week. 

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Fabian Martinez Toribio, 25, was arrested. He was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of a controlled substance. 

“That is one more criminal the Biden-Harris Administration let into our country that is now behind bars & off our streets,” Abbott said on X. “Texas won’t stop until our state—and our nation—is safe.”

In June, Townhall covered how Abbott launched Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, created in partnership with the Texas DPS.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Gov. Abbott said at the time.

“As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation. These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe. Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis,” he added.

“Criminals from around the world who enter the United States illegally and commit crimes in Texas are a threat to public safety,” DPS Director Steve McCraw said in a statement. “Individuals on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List are likely to commit other crimes, and DPS is enlisting the public’s help in apprehending these offenders before they commit additional crimes.”

