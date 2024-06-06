Republican Governor Launches ‘10 Most Wanted’ Illegal Aliens List

This week, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, created in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The list was released on Wednesday and includes 10 offenders who entered the country illegally and are wanted for dangerous crimes, according to ABC 7.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Gov. Abbott reportedly said.

“As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation. These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe. Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis,” he added.

NEW: Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX announces the creation of a Top 10 Most Wanted Illegal Immigrants in TX list, offering cash rewards for their capture. The list includes multiple child sex predators. pic.twitter.com/VSweMQV3Xx — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 5, 2024

Texas Crime Stoppers will offer cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the illegal aliens on the list. All tips will remain anonymous.

“Criminals from around the world who enter the United States illegally and commit crimes in Texas are a threat to public safety,” DPS Director Steve McCraw said in a statement.

“Individuals on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List are likely to commit other crimes, and DPS is enlisting the public’s help in apprehending these offenders before they commit additional crimes. I thank Governor Abbott and Texas Crime Stoppers for their partnership in launching this important program,” he added.