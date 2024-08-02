Another Boxer Who Failed a Gender Test Competed Against a Woman at the Olympics

Lin Yu‑ting, a boxer who failed a gender eligibility test and was disqualified from an international competition last year, participated in the Olympics on Thursday. Lin easily defeated female athlete Sitora Turdibekova, from Uzbekistan.

According to the New York Post, Lin is not “transgender” and Lin’s passport claims that she is a female. However, Lin did not meet the qualifications to compete against women at the World Boxing Championships in 2023. This was confirmed by the International Boxing Association (IBA) this week after another incident involving a suspected “transgender” athlete in women’s boxing.

Day two of a boxer with XY Chromosomes beating the shit out of a woman at the Olympics.



Taiwan’s Lin Yu‑ting beat Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova despite failing a gender test at the 2023 World Championships.

pic.twitter.com/TpYCOknuYr

On Thursday, Townhall covered how a female boxer, Angela Carini, from Italy, quit after just 46 seconds against her opponent, Imane Khelif, from Algeria. Many reports indicate that Khelif is believed to be a biological male with XY chromosomes.

An absolute travesty at the Olympics.



Angela Carini is forced to box against a biological male. She quits after just 45 seconds, and cries hysterically as her opponent is declared the winner.



pic.twitter.com/wOkVRs88t5

Predictably, the alarming footage of Carini getting beat up started a firestorm on social media. In fact, the IBA chimed in, clarifying that Khelif and Yu-ting were both disqualified from the World Boxing Championships in 2023 for failing the gender test. What this test entails was not described in the statement (via IBA):

This disqualification was a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations. This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition. Point to note, the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.

This week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended its decision to allow Khelif and Lin to compete in the Olympic games.

“Everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams reportedly said in a news conference. “They are women in their passports, and it’s stated that this is the case, that they are female.”

“They reached all the eligibility rules in terms of sex and age via their passports,” Adams said. “Very little more I can add that we are following the rules that were already in place for 2016 and 2020.”