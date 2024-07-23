BREAKING: Secret Service Director Resigns
Tipsheet

Democrat Governor Reverses Course, Says She Will Not Serve As Harris' VP

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 23, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) confirmed this week that she will not serve as vice president for Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris. 

Harris was endorsed by President Joe Biden after he announced on Sunday that he would not seek reelection.

"I know everyone is suspicious and have been asking this question over and over again...I'm not going anywhere,” Whitmer reportedly said in an interview with WLNS TV.

"I am not leaving Michigan. I am proud to be the governor of Michigan. I have been consistent. I know everyone is always suspicious and asking this question over and over again ... I am not going anywhere,” she also told The Detroit News.

This is a complete U-turn from what Whitmer said about serving as Harris’ VP earlier this month. As Townhall covered, Whitmer said in an interview on “The View” that she would not rule out the possibility of serving as vice president for Harris if Biden decided to not seek reelection.

“I have never looked at opportunities in Washington, D.C. with a lot of excitement…I’ll never say never, but that’s not something that I am angling for in the slightest,” Whitmer said in an interview on “The View” this week, adding “I made a commitment to serve out my term in Michigan.”

Before this, Whitmer said in an interview with the Associated Press that she did not like being mentioned as a potential replacement for Biden, which Townhall reported.

On Monday, Whitmer endorsed Harris in a video posted to X. 

“In Vice President Harris, Michigan voters have a candidate they can count on to lower their costs, protect their freedoms, and build an economy that works for working people. Donald Trump is a convicted felon who stokes violence, overturned Roe, and drove our economy into the ground. We cannot let him anywhere near the White House,” she said.

“Vice President Harris, you have my full support. Let’s win this.”

