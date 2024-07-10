Here's What Gretchen Whitmer Said About Serving As Kamala Harris' VP

In an interview this week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said that she would not rule out the possibility of serving as vice president for Kamala Harris if President Joe Biden does not seek reelection.

“I have never looked at opportunities in Washington, D.C. with a lot of excitement…I’ll never say never, but that’s not something that I am angling for in the slightest,” Whitmer said in an interview on “The View” this week, adding “I made a commitment to serve out my term in Michigan.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asked if she would run as vice president on a ticket with Kamala Harris if the opportunity presents itself.



“I’ll never say never, but that's not something that I am angling for.”pic.twitter.com/OduiaVIJuD — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 9, 2024

In the interview, Whitmer clarified that she did not tell Biden’s campaign that Michigan was “no longer winnable.”

“I didn’t say that. And, it was a conversation between two people. Yet the source was someone who works for someone who may or may not run for president in 2028,” she said.

This week, Whitmer said in an interview with the Associated Press that she doesn't like being mentioned as a potential replacement for President Biden, which Townhall reported.

“It’s a distraction more than anything,” Whitmer told the outlet. “I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally focused on governing and campaigning for the ticket.”

A survey conducted by YouGov on the morning after the presidential debate showed that nearly half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party should replace President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, which Townhall covered.

Whitmer has been one of the names floated to replace President Biden. This list includes other contenders, like Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.