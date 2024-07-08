The Themes of the 2024 RNC Convention Are Here
Biden Is Still Refusing to Take a Cognitive Test
Biden Just Released an Update on the Presidential Race
Biden Has a Total Meltdown During Unhinged Rage Call on MSNBC's Morning...
Leftists Are Caught Up in Their Own Bubble
Here's How Dems Plan to Handle Picking a New Nominee If Biden Drops...
Dem Rep Does a 180 After Absolutely Savaging Joe Biden
The One Question Facing Kamala Harris...and Why It Could Kill Any Talk of...
Here's the Tweet That Perfectly Sums Up Why Conservatives Were Way Ahead of...
Nate Silver Deleted This Line in His Column. That All Changed After Biden's...
ABC News Changes Official Transcript of Biden Interview After Pressure
Biden's Former Press Secretary Weighs in on the President's ABC News Interview
Axelrod Is Blunt About Biden's 2024 Chances
How Trump Could Wreak Havoc in Democrats' War Over Biden
Tipsheet

Here's What Whitmer Said About Potentially Being Biden's Replacement

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 08, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Al Goldis

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said in an interview that she doesn't like being mentioned as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden. 

Whitmer made the remarks in an interview with the Associated Press. She stated that she would not run for president if Biden were to step down.

Advertisement

“It’s a distraction more than anything,” Whitmer told the outlet. “I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally focused on governing and campaigning for the ticket.”

A survey conducted by YouGov on the morning after the presidential debate showed that nearly half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party should replace President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, which Townhall covered

Whitmer has been one of the names floated to replace President Biden. This list includes other contenders, like Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

Biden is facing calls from members of his own party to step aside. Last week, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) became the first Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the race.

“Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory,” he wrote. “President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024."

Recommended

Biden Has a Total Meltdown During Unhinged Rage Call on MSNBC's Morning Joe Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Shortly after, Arizona Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva called on Biden to withdraw from the race. 

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told The New York Times. “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

Today, Biden released a statement refusing to leave the presidential race. 

“I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” he asserted.


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Has a Total Meltdown During Unhinged Rage Call on MSNBC's Morning Joe Matt Vespa
How Trump Could Wreak Havoc in Democrats' War Over Biden Guy Benson
Biden Will Stagger on All the Way to the Election Kurt Schlichter
The One Question Facing Kamala Harris...and Why It Could Kill Any Talk of Her Replacing Biden Matt Vespa
Here's the Tweet That Perfectly Sums Up Why Conservatives Were Way Ahead of Liberals on Biden Matt Vespa
Biden Just Released an Update on the Presidential Race Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Has a Total Meltdown During Unhinged Rage Call on MSNBC's Morning Joe Matt Vespa
Advertisement