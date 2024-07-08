Here's What Whitmer Said About Potentially Being Biden's Replacement

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said in an interview that she doesn't like being mentioned as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden.

Whitmer made the remarks in an interview with the Associated Press. She stated that she would not run for president if Biden were to step down.

“It’s a distraction more than anything,” Whitmer told the outlet. “I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally focused on governing and campaigning for the ticket.”

A survey conducted by YouGov on the morning after the presidential debate showed that nearly half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party should replace President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, which Townhall covered.

Whitmer has been one of the names floated to replace President Biden. This list includes other contenders, like Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Biden is facing calls from members of his own party to step aside. Last week, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) became the first Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the race.

“Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory,” he wrote. “President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024."

Shortly after, Arizona Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva called on Biden to withdraw from the race.

“If he’s the candidate, I’m going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told The New York Times. “What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race.”

Today, Biden released a statement refusing to leave the presidential race.

“I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024,” he asserted.

