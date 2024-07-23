One GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Transgender Athletes From Women's Sports

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire signed a bill into law that prohibits so-called “transgender” athletes from competing in sports that align with their gender identity. In addition, he signed a measure protecting children from irreversible, experimental sex reassignment surgeries.

According to the Associated Press, the bill passed the Republican-led state legislature. It will require schools to designate sports teams as girls, boys, or coed with eligibility based on birth certificates or “other evidence.”

Reportedly, the bill was brought forward to protect women from male athletes who think they are women. Townhall has covered how women have been injured in their sports by “trans” athletes.

“HB 1205 ensures fairness and safety in women's sports by maintaining integrity and competitive balance in athletic competitions. With this widely supported step, New Hampshire joins nearly half of all U.S. States in taking this measure,” Sununu said in a statement.

Another measure, HB 619, protects children from so-called “gender-affirming” surgeries.

“HB 619 ensures that life altering, irreversible surgeries will not be performed on children. This bill focuses on protecting the health and safety of New Hampshire’s children and has earned bipartisan support. There is a reason that countries across the world – from Sweden to Norway, France, and the United Kingdom – have taken steps to pause these procedures and policies. Even the Biden Administration opposes these youth surgeries, citing the American Academy of Pediatrics,” Sununu said in a statement.

“New Hampshire always takes a balanced approach, and HB 619 and 1205 reflect commonsense, bipartisan solutions that reflect the values of parents across our state. The vast majority of Granite Staters share in this approach – because it is fair, balanced, and void of political considerations. By enacting these measures, we continue to uphold the principles of safety, fairness, and common sense for all our citizens,” he added.

Predictably, Megan Tuttle, president of the NEA-New Hampshire teachers’ union, criticized Sununu for signing the bill into law.

“Public schools should be safe, welcoming environments for all students, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity," she said in a statement. "Shame on Governor Sununu for signing into law this legislation that excludes students from athletics, which can help foster a sense of belonging that is so critical for young people to thrive.”