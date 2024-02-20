'Trans' Athlete Causes Multiple Injuries in Girls' Basketball Game

A male athlete who identifies as a woman reportedly injured three female athletes in a girls’ basketball game earlier this month. As a result, the game ended in a forfeit.

The trans-identifying player for KIPP Academy in Massachusetts reportedly injured three girls at Collegiate Charter School of Lowell before halftime on Feb. 8. According to The Daily Wire, the male player who thinks he’s a girl is six feet tall and has facial hair. KIPP has reportedly refused to confirm the player’s gender.

According to a statement from the school, the bench was “already depleted” going into the game because four players were unable to play.

“When the coach saw three more girls go down itn he first half leaving him with five players, he made the call to end the game early. The upcoming Charter School playoffs were looming, and he needed a healthy and robust bench in four days. Once the third player was injured, the remaining five expressed concern to him about continuing to play. The players feared getting injured and not being able to compete in the playoffs,” the statement read.

“The Charter School supports this decision and reiterates its values of both inclusivity and safety for all students,” the statement added. “We take the standards set by the MIAA and our Board of Trustees seriously and strive to uphold them on and off the court. We also follow the guidance from the MIAA and state laws regarding equity and access for all student-athletes.”

The statement omits the fact that these female athletes were injured by a male who was allowed to play against them in the name of “inclusion.”

“A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it's called brave,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines said on X.

“Who watches this & actually thinks this is ‘compassionate, kind, and inclusive?’” she added.

“Back in my day if some sick loser tried to pull this shit the girls [sic] fathers would have handled it in 30 seconds,” Taylor Silverman, another women’s sports activist, said.

“Men beating up girls is celebrated by the Left in the name of inclusivity,” Libs of Tik Tok wrote. “This isn’t inclusive. This is criminal.”

In 2022, Townhall covered how North Carolina high school volleyball player sustained a severe head injury after a transgender player spiked the ball at her head “abnormally fast,” according to a video of the incident. Reports claimed that the ball hit the woman at approximately 70 mph. A clip of the play was later posted online as part of a “highlight reel.”