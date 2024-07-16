Newsom Signs Bill Eroding Parents’ Rights

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will stop at nothing to take away parents’ rights.

On Monday, Newsom signed a bill, AB 1955, into law that bans school districts from requiring parents to be informed if their child decides to become “transgender.” Going forward, the child will have to give school officials consent before parents are included in these conversations.

Advertisement

According to several reports, California is the first state to have a law like this on the books.

“This law helps keep children safe while protecting the critical role of parents,” Brandon Richards, a spokesperson for Newsom, told the Associated Press. “It protects the child-parent relationship by preventing politicians and school staff from inappropriately intervening in family matters and attempting to control if, when, and how families have deeply personal conversations.”

Newsom has been floated as a potential replacement for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

After its signage, parental rights advocates spoke out against the law.

“Gavin Newsom wants to be President, and he believes schools should keep secrets from parents about their own children,” Nicki Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, said on X.

“That's a dangerous and completely disqualifying position to hold,” she added.

🚨Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a bill banning California school districts from having policies that require parents to be notified if their child "identifies as transgender" at school.



Gavin Newsom wants to be President, and he believes schools should keep secrets from… pic.twitter.com/fn1CuAp0Kn — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) July 16, 2024

“AB 1955 is an outrageous attempt to keep parents in the dark while schools indoctrinate kids with radical gender ideology. In school districts across California, parents fought back against parental secrecy policies by running for school boards and passing policies that ensure parents are informed about their kids’ education and wellbeing. By signing the bill, Gov. Newsom is transferring power away from our local communities and centralizing it in Sacramento, blatantly undermining our democratic values,” Harmeet Dhillon, founder of The Center for American Liberty said in a statement.

“AB 1955 is a cowardly response to legal battles over parental notification policies adopted by the Chino Valley Unified School District and other districts that require schools to inform parents when their children request a name or gender change at schools,” she added.

X owner Elon Musk said, "The state will take away your kids in California."

The state will take away your kids in California https://t.co/1dCMGY6Gvn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

Townhall covered earlier this month how the bill was headed to the governor’s desk. In a statement to Fox News, Republican Assemblymember Bill Essayli slammed the bill, which passed by a 60-15 vote.

"California is leading the nation in assaulting parental rights," Essayli told Fox News Digital in a statement. "AB 1955 is dangerous and defies common sense by stripping parents of their constitutional and God-given right to raise their children."