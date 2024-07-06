A Bill Annihilating Parents' Rights Is Headed to Gavin Newsom's Desk

Last month, Townhall reported how the California Senate approved a proposal that would ban school districts from passing or enforcing policies that require staff to keep parents in the loop about their child’s “gender identity” or sexual orientation. School staffers would only be permitted to disclose this information to parents with consent from the student.

Advertisement

Now, it appears that the legislation is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk.

Newsom’s office told Fox News this week that the governor will have 12 days to sign the bill into law (via Fox News):

During an emotional June 27 hearing on the state Democratic-led Assembly floor, Assemblyman Bill Essayli, a Republican, vehemently opposed the legislation. Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Wood, a Democrat, repeatedly chastised Essayli for speaking off-topic and had his microphone cut off several times.

In a statement to Fox News, Essayli slammed the bill, which passed by a 60-15 vote.

"California is leading the nation in assaulting parental rights," Essayli told Fox News Digital in a statement. "AB 1955 is dangerous and defies common sense by stripping parents of their constitutional and God-given right to raise their children."

James Gallagher, the California Assembly Republican Leader, reportedly said that he does not like how the legislation pushes the idea that parents are not “safe.”

"One of the concerns that I've had from the beginning of this legislation is that I feel like it draws almost a default of: 'School officials and teachers and counselors, they're always safe and parents are not safe'," he said last week. "I think we would probably agree on both sides that's not true."