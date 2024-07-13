'Cowardly': Former Presidents React to Trump Assassination Attempt

On Saturday evening, former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush issued statements reacting to the apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. These statements came out before sitting president Joe Biden’s.

In a statement, Bush wrote, “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Statement by President George W. Bush: "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response." — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) July 13, 2024

Obama wrote, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2024

More than one hour after the incident took place, Biden issued a statement.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” he said.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” he added. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite and condemn it.”

BREAKING: President Biden's statement pic.twitter.com/LjWk623uCG — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2024

After Biden's statement came out, former President Bill Clinton said the following:

"Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service."

Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 14, 2024





In video footage taken at the rally, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face.

The Secret Service stated that Trump is now safe, which Townhall also covered.

BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/kE0XiMejuu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

Donald Trump RAISES HIS FIST to crowd of supporters after shots rang out at the Pennsylvania rally. pic.twitter.com/XI8EwVicCO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2024

An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available. — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 13, 2024



