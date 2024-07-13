Here Is Biden's Response to Trump Being Shot
Tipsheet

'Cowardly': Former Presidents React to Trump Assassination Attempt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 13, 2024 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Saturday evening, former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush issued statements reacting to the apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. These statements came out before sitting president Joe Biden’s.

In a statement, Bush wrote, “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Obama wrote, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

More than one hour after the incident took place, Biden issued a statement. 

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania,” he said.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” he added. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite and condemn it.”

After Biden's statement came out, former President Bill Clinton said the following:

"Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service."


In video footage taken at the rally, a series of pops can be heard. Trump touches the side of his face and then goes to the ground. As Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, he stood up and pumped his fist. There was blood on the side of his face. 

The Secret Service stated that Trump is now safe, which Townhall also covered.


