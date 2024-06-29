Nearly Half of Americans Think the Democratic Party Should Nominate Someone Other Than Biden

Nearly half of Americans believe that the Democratic Party should replace President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to a YouGov poll conducted Friday morning.

In the survey, respondents were asked: “Who do you think the Democratic Party should nominate as its presidential candidate, if it wants to have the best chance of winning?”

Only 30 percent of respondents said “Joe Biden.” Forty-nine percent said “someone else.” Twenty-two percent said “not sure.”

When asked, “Who do you think the Republican Party should nominate as its presidential candidate, if it wants to have the best chance of winning?” respondents indicated that former President Donald Trump (44 percent) was the best option. Thirty-eight percent said “someone else” and 18 percent said “not sure.”

YouGov surveyed 2,648 American adults.

These results came in hours after the conclusion of the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden. As Townhall covered, Biden appeared unfit to be president throughout the debate, sending Democrats into a panic.

An ad released by the Trump campaign shortly after highlighted many of Biden’s major mishaps during the debate, which lasted 90 minutes.

In a statement, the Trump campaign noted that the debate showed “exactly why [Biden] deserves to be fired.”

