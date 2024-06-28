Kamala's Debate Clean Up Duty Went as Expected
Tipsheet

The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It's 'Devastating.'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 28, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Democrats are in a full-blown panic after Thursday evening’s presidential debate. As Politico notes, the event will go down in history as the “most disastrous performance in a televised debate,” pushing Richard Nixon’s sweating incident in 1960 aside. And that’s what Democrats are saying. As for former President Donald Trump, all his campaign has to do is replay clips of President Biden, which is exactly what they did in their first ad since the debate.

In a 95-second ad, Biden does all the talking…and it’s brutal.

On Truth Social, Trump released another ad asking voters to think about whether Biden would make it another four years as president. 

"Vote Joe Biden today, get Kamala Harris tomorrow," it concludes. 

The Trump campaign released the following statement after the debate, saying Biden's performance showed the nation "exactly why he deserves to be fired."

“Tonight President Trump delivered the greatest debate performance and victory in history to the largest voter audience in history, making clear exactly how he will improve the lives of every American. Over and over President Trump highlighted common-sense plans to reduce inflation, bringing down the costs of groceries, housing, and gas, as well as his plans to bring back his successful first-term policies that kept our southern border secure and free from the wave of Biden Migrant Crimes currently sweeping our country.

“Joe Biden on the other hand showed exactly why he deserves to be fired. Despite taking a week-long vacation at Camp David to prepare for the debate, Biden was unable to defend his disastrous record on the economy and the border. Throughout the debate Biden lied, invented stories, and could not articulate a single plan to make things less expensive and keep our people safe, choosing instead to change the subject and dwell on the past. Even worse, Biden couldn’t explain why he took a week of vacation at Camp David while 50 ISIS terrorists ran loose in our country. President Trump is spot-on when he says that if Joe Biden is too incompetent to stand trial, then Biden is too incompetent to be President.

“Americans are struggling financially. The families of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and every other victim of Biden Migrant Crime are grieving. Our country is on fire at home and we stand on the brink of World War III because of Joe Biden’s incompetence. But we can turn it all around, and bring back the American Dream, starting on day one, by reelecting President Donald J. Trump.” 

–  Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles

