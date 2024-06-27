On Debate Day, a Reminder Biden Purposely Flooded the Border
Biden Administration Vows to Reinstate Censorship Regime
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Mets Fans Are Enjoying Every Minute of the 'Summer of Grimace'
WHCA 'Deeply Concerned' CNN Won't Allow Pool Reporters in Debate Studio
SCOTUS Delivers Stinging Rebuke to Federal Bureaucrats
Another Illegal Immigrant Has Been Charged With a Horrific Crime
Play BINGO With Us During the Presidential Debate
Senate Democrats Want to Draft Women
Congressional Republicans Continue to Work to Protect Conscience Rights of Healthcare Prov...
Pelosi: This Supreme Court Has Gone 'Rogue,' or Something
MSNBC Host Downplays Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens
Report: Illegal Alien Arrested in Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl Was ‘Vetted' by Biden...
We'll Have to Wait Until July for Some Major SCOTUS Opinions
Tipsheet

The Reason Why This Mother Was Removed From a Flight Will Shock You

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 27, 2024 3:15 PM

A Texas woman claimed that she was booted off a flight on Wednesday for “misgendering” a flight attendant. 

The mother, Jenna Longoria, was traveling on United Airlines with her 16-month-old child. In a video shared online, Longoria claimed that she was not allowed to board the plane because she made a comment where she “misgendered” an airline employed. 

Advertisement

“The flight attendant has denied access to us because he said I made a derogatory comment about one of the flight attendants because I didn’t use the right pronoun,” she stated in the video. 

“The flight attendant has denied access to us because he said I made a derogatory comment about one of the flight attendants because I didn’t use the right pronoun,” she stated in the video. “Now they are forbidding us to get on the plane.”

In another video, an airline employee said that the captain denied Longoria from boarding the flight. Their bags were sent to Austin with medication in them.


In an interview with the New York Post, Longoria said, “When [the flight attendant], who identifies as a woman, gave me our boarding passes, I said, ‘Thank you, sir.’ That is it. That is it.”

The flight attendant “got upset” and held Longoria’s mother back, not allowing her to board with her family.

Recommended

SCOTUS Delivers Stinging Rebuke to Federal Bureaucrats Spencer Brown
Advertisement

On board, Longoria asked another male flight attendant for assistance, telling him that the previous flight attendant had kept her mother from boarding the plane with her. Longoria’s mother was helping her with her son.

“He said, ‘He?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ He then said, ‘She’s wearing a dress,’” Longoria told the Post, adding that she’s “not very versed with pronouns.”

“My son is in my hand crying, I’m trying to get on the plane,” she recalled. “As a mother, my prerogative is to get my son safely on the plane and not what the pronouns that someone goes by.”

In a statement to the Post, United Airlines claimed that Longoria and her family were not allowed to board the plane “following a discussion about having too many carry-on items.”

Longoria called this “an absolute lie.”

“There was no yelling, there was no pushing or shoving — that’s why I’m so very surprised,” she said. “It all happened very quietly and don’t think anyone else [passengers] knew what was going on.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Delivers Stinging Rebuke to Federal Bureaucrats Spencer Brown
Here's Who Americans Believe Will Win the Debate Rebecca Downs
WHCA 'Deeply Concerned' CNN Won't Allow Pool Reporters in Debate Studio Spencer Brown
Pelosi: This Supreme Court Has Gone 'Rogue,' or Something Guy Benson
Fake Conservatives and Status Quo Parties Are Failing in Britain and Around the Globe Kurt Schlichter
Bill Maher Upsets Liberal Interviewer While Explaining How Liberals Have Lost Their Minds Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Delivers Stinging Rebuke to Federal Bureaucrats Spencer Brown
Advertisement