Biden’s Insane Title IX Regulations Will Not Take Effect in Several More States

On Monday, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s updated Title IX regulations, which allow “the basis of sex” to encompass the left-wing concept of “gender identity,” from taking effect in six states.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves granted a preliminary injunction blocking the new guidelines in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Reportedly, Reeves referred to the Biden administration’s regulations as “arbitrary in the truest sense of the word.”

“The judge’s order makes clear that the U.S. Department of Education’s attempt to redefine ‘sex’ to include ‘gender identity’ is unlawful and beyond the agency’s regulatory authority,” Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said in a statement.

“The Biden Administration’s latest power grab would jeopardize half a century of landmark protections for women, violate the First Amendment, and ignore the clear text of the Title IX law passed by Congress,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said. “The rule should have never been issued in the first place.”

Last week, Townhall covered how a federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s updated Title IX regulations from taking effect in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho.

In April, Townhall covered how the Biden administration rewrote Title IX in an effort to push the LGBTQ+ agenda on Americans. In a video posted to X, Miguel Cardona, Biden’s education secretary, claimed that these new rules built upon the legacy of Title IX.

“This final regulation strengthens and restores vital protections against sex discrimination, including sexual harassment. It also protects students against discrimination based on pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said in the video.

Cardona failed to point out that these new regulations would strip away protections for women by allowing men who think they’re “transgender” to compete in their sports and use their facilities.

For over 50 years title IX has opened doors for girls and women.



