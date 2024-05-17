Biden's Title IX Policies Have Instigated a Lawsuit in One State

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the ACLU of Mississippi have filed a federal lawsuit against a school district because a so-called “transgender” teenager was forbidden from attending “her” band concert wearing a dress.

According to CNN, the lawsuit claims that the Harrison County School District enforced “discriminatory sex-specific dress code policies” that “disproportionately harms girls, particularly transgender and gender nonconforming girls.”

The student at the center of the lawsuit is 16 and was identified as “A.H.” in court documents. Reportedly, A.H. wears women’s clothing, which is “critically important to A.H.’s sense of self, gender expression, and identity as a girl,” the complaint reportedly stated.

The incident that ignited the lawsuit occurred in March (via CNN):

In March, A.H. wore a black dress to a regional band concert evaluation that followed the style and length requirements of the district’s dress code for girls. But, according to the complaint, she was stopped by the school’s principal who told her, “Boys can’t wear skirts or dresses” and later said, “You can’t represent our school dressed like that.” When presented with an ultimatum to have her mother bring “boys’ clothes” or not be allowed to participate, A.H. chose to change into a button-down shirt and dress pants and continue with the concert. “A.H. felt utterly humiliated to be seen in clothing that was inconsistent with her gender identity,” said the complaint.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday with the US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR). The family requested the OCR launch an investigation into the school district surrounding Title IX, the federal civil rights legislation that was initially created to protect women and girls from sex based discrimination. As Townhall covered, the latest Title IX changes are a far cry from that.

Last month, the Biden administration released new rules to protect LGBTQ+ individuals under Title IX. Going forward, the basis of “sex” now encompasses the concept of “gender identity.”

Many states, including Mississippi, have pushed back on this. As Townhall reported, Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday that he signed a bill into law that protects women from so-called “transgender” people in their restrooms and locker rooms.