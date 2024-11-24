Let Your Rabid Leftist Friends And Family Go
The Holiday Survival Guide (Trump WON Edition)
New York Democrat Issues Warning to His Party About Hochul
Outgoing Biden Admin Exposed for Special Interest Corruption
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 243: What the New Testament Says About Fearing...
Avoiding Self-Inflicted Trade and Economic Wounds
Top Democrat Leader Obliterates The View’s Reasoning for Why Trump Won
Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Hilariously Spark Exchange On X Over Failing MSNBC
Trump to Create New Position to Deal With Ukraine
Giving Thanks Is Good For You
The Hidden Pro-Life Message You Missed at Miss Universe
The Border's Broken Vetting System: Why We Can't Wait to Fix It
Can We Take Back the English Language Now?
Trump's Strategy On Iran Could End Middle East Wars
Tipsheet

Matt Gaetz for Florida Governor?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 24, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) teased a potential run for Florida governor on Saturday, just days after withdrawing his name from consideration for President-elect Donald Trump's Attorney General.

Advertisement

Gaetz, who also resigned from Congress this week, responded to former Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s X post (R), who predicted that Gaetz “will be the next Governor of the State of Florida” by posting a GIF of the Florida state flag.

Current state Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is term-limited and cannot seek re-election. He sailed to victory this year and turned what was once viewed as a swing state into a Republican stronghold. 

The ex-Florida congressman resigned from the lame-duck 118th Congress after Trump nominated him as Attorney General because of sexual misconduct allegations. He stated that he did not want to bog down the Trump Administration. In doing so, he left the possibility of reclaiming his House seat in the 119th Congress. A special election to fill his congressional seat is scheduled for April 1, 2025.

Recommended

Top Democrat Leader Obliterates The View’s Reasoning for Why Trump Won Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

He has also been seen as a possible contender to fill the soon-to-be-open Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Trump’s nominee for secretary of state.

Others eyeing DeSantis’ seat include Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL). 

On Thursday, Trump announced his pick of former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi for Attorney General. Her nomination has been well-received by Trump allies while being shunned by left-wing media-- which should tell you all you need to know about her. 

Tags: MATT GAETZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top Democrat Leader Obliterates The View’s Reasoning for Why Trump Won Sarah Arnold
The Forever-Tarnished Legacy of Barack Obama Jeff Davidson
Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Hilariously Spark Exchange On X Over Failing MSNBC Sarah Arnold
Bombshell Report Reveals Disturbing Truths About the Biden-Harris Parole Pipeline Sarah Arnold
ICE Sends Hochul Grim Warning After Arresting Wanted Illegal Immigrant Sarah Arnold
Let Your Rabid Leftist Friends And Family Go Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top Democrat Leader Obliterates The View’s Reasoning for Why Trump Won Sarah Arnold
Advertisement