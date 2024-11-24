Matt Gaetz for Florida Governor?

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) teased a potential run for Florida governor on Saturday, just days after withdrawing his name from consideration for President-elect Donald Trump's Attorney General.

Gaetz, who also resigned from Congress this week, responded to former Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini’s X post (R), who predicted that Gaetz “will be the next Governor of the State of Florida” by posting a GIF of the Florida state flag.

Current state Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is term-limited and cannot seek re-election. He sailed to victory this year and turned what was once viewed as a swing state into a Republican stronghold.

The ex-Florida congressman resigned from the lame-duck 118th Congress after Trump nominated him as Attorney General because of sexual misconduct allegations. He stated that he did not want to bog down the Trump Administration. In doing so, he left the possibility of reclaiming his House seat in the 119th Congress. A special election to fill his congressional seat is scheduled for April 1, 2025.

He has also been seen as a possible contender to fill the soon-to-be-open Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Trump’s nominee for secretary of state.

Others eyeing DeSantis’ seat include Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

On Thursday, Trump announced his pick of former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi for Attorney General. Her nomination has been well-received by Trump allies while being shunned by left-wing media-- which should tell you all you need to know about her.