What the Hell Happened to Biden During Today's D-Day Ceremony?
Biden Attacks Netanyahu for His Own Flawed Foreign Policy's Failures
Hillary Clinton's Insulting D-Day Post Reminds Us Why She Lost
Here's What a New National Survey Shows About Trump's Support Post-Conviction
Fetterman Addresses Leftist Critics Upset He's Not Who He Suggested He'd Be During...
NYPD to Revoke Trump's Concealed Carry Permit Following Conviction
Trump's Popularity in Battleground States Keeps Climbing Following Conviction
Steve Bannon Ordered to Report to Prison by July 1 for Contempt of...
Blinken Manages to Make D-Day About Ukraine
Republican Governor Launches ‘10 Most Wanted’ Illegal Aliens List
Biden Ought Not to Get Too Excited About Any 'Small Shift' in the...
Yikes: Let's Check in on How Things Are Going in the DNC's Host...
Since the 2020 Election, the Number of New Gun Owners Equals the Population...
Squad Members Are Finding Themselves in Disarray Over Endorsements
Tipsheet

Trump Honors D-Day Veterans As the ‘Greatest Americans to Walk on Earth’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 06, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump honored the veterans who served in the D-Day invasion 80 years ago.

Trump made a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Advertisement

“Today, we honor the immortal heroes who landed at Normandy 80 years ago. The men of D-Day will live forever in history as among the bravest, noblest, and greatest Americans ever to walk the earth. They shed their blood, and thousands gave their lives, in defense of American Freedom. They are in our hearts today and for all time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

This week, President Joe Biden, along with other world leaders, gathered in Normandy, France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the invasion that changed the course of history. 

As Leah noted, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 200 World War II vets die each day, making this year’s 80th commemoration likely the last anniversary with a large group of veterans present.  

Recommended

LIVE: Day 4 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement


On Thursday, Townhall covered how a 102-year-old WWII veteran died last week while en route to France for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. The veteran, Robert “Al” Persichitti, of Fairport, New York, died in a hospital in Germany after he fell ill. He served in the U.S. Navy and witnessed the raising of the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Day 4 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
What the Hell Happened to Biden During Today's D-Day Ceremony? Matt Vespa
Hillary Clinton's Insulting D-Day Post Reminds Us Why She Lost Spencer Brown
Senator Kennedy Delivers an Ultimatum to FBI Director Wray Townhall Video
Trump's Popularity in Battleground States Keeps Climbing Following Conviction Sarah Arnold
Yikes: Let's Check in on How Things Are Going in the DNC's Host City Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Day 4 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
Advertisement