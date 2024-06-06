Trump Honors D-Day Veterans As the ‘Greatest Americans to Walk on Earth’

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump honored the veterans who served in the D-Day invasion 80 years ago.

Trump made a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Advertisement

“Today, we honor the immortal heroes who landed at Normandy 80 years ago. The men of D-Day will live forever in history as among the bravest, noblest, and greatest Americans ever to walk the earth. They shed their blood, and thousands gave their lives, in defense of American Freedom. They are in our hearts today and for all time,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

President @realDonaldTrump speaks with four incredible D-Day heroes from Trump Force One! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8aBSnczaMs — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 6, 2024

This week, President Joe Biden, along with other world leaders, gathered in Normandy, France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the invasion that changed the course of history.

As Leah noted, according to estimates from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 200 World War II vets die each day, making this year’s 80th commemoration likely the last anniversary with a large group of veterans present.

This has to be the longest standing ovation for anyone or anything I have ever witnessed.



4000 high school students in Normandy, France standing to honor our World War II veterans.



This area in northern France has not forgotten the events of 80 years ago.



Honored and humbled… pic.twitter.com/RdZqhzpuyH — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) June 5, 2024





On Thursday, Townhall covered how a 102-year-old WWII veteran died last week while en route to France for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. The veteran, Robert “Al” Persichitti, of Fairport, New York, died in a hospital in Germany after he fell ill. He served in the U.S. Navy and witnessed the raising of the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima.