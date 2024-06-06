'Welcome to France, Heroes': Scenes From the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

President Joe Biden and world leaders are gathered in Normandy, France, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day when allied forces carried out the one of the greatest operations in military history, beginning the liberation of German-occupied France. But the real stars of the show are the remaining World War II vets—their numbers dwindling by the day.

According to estimates from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 200 World War II vets die each day, making this year’s 80th commemoration likely the last anniversary with a large group of veterans present.

Video and photos shared on social media from the celebratory events show them receiving the hero's welcome they deserve.

This has to be the longest standing ovation for anyone or anything I have ever witnessed.



4000 high school students in Normandy, France standing to honor our World War II veterans.



This area in northern France has not forgotten the events of 80 years ago.



Honored and humbled… pic.twitter.com/RdZqhzpuyH — Jack Carr (@JackCarrUSA) June 5, 2024

At the ceremony at Normandy, celebrating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and welcoming the heroes of the Greatest Generation.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4OGdDM2Oe8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2024

The brave service members who fought on D-Day represent the Greatest Generation in our history.



Together, they stood to oppose the forces of fascism, volunteered to lay down their lives for our liberty, and answered freedom’s call at its hour of greatest need.



And today, on… pic.twitter.com/th69CCsnQf — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2024

Join me as I deliver remarks from Normandy, France on the 80th anniversary of D-Day – honoring all those who bravely served and sacrificed for our liberty and prosperity. https://t.co/fFOgA817fq — President Biden (@POTUS) June 6, 2024

“There’s a debt, a debt that we can’t possibly repay to those who came here in defense of freedom”: @SecBlinken tells @TonyDokoupil what the sacrifices of those troops who stormed the Normandy beaches 80 years ago on D-Day mean to him and to “international order.” pic.twitter.com/yh0vrVRe63 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 6, 2024

Stop what you're doing and watch/listen to this reading of 'The Watch' for all WWII veterans.



Goosebumps.



How can this not leave you with tears in your eyes. #DDay #DDay80 pic.twitter.com/rrReozDoHt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 6, 2024

A fitting tribute to those who fought for our freedom 80 years ago. #DDay80 pic.twitter.com/7uCNe5NAjY — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 6, 2024

Ensemble pour ne jamais oublier. pic.twitter.com/Gz95npRkuL — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 5, 2024

President Macron commemorating the American heroes who gave their lives, 80 years ago today, to liberate France.

🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/f7oV59l66b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 6, 2024

We are forever indebted to our World War II veterans—and especially now, as we mark 80 years since D-Day and the start of the Allied liberation of France from Nazi occupation.



Our World War II veterans saved the free world.



We must merely defend it. pic.twitter.com/38tOoBjppf — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 6, 2024



