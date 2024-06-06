WSJ Reveals What's Happening to Biden Behind Closed Doors
Tipsheet

'Welcome to France, Heroes': Scenes From the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Leah Barkoukis
June 06, 2024
AP Photo/Thibault Camus

President Joe Biden and world leaders are gathered in Normandy, France, to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day when allied forces carried out the one of the greatest operations in military history, beginning the liberation of German-occupied France. But the real stars of the show are the remaining World War II vets—their numbers dwindling by the day. 

According to estimates from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 200 World War II vets die each day, making this year’s 80th commemoration likely the last anniversary with a large group of veterans present.  

Video and photos shared on social media from the celebratory events show them receiving the hero's welcome they deserve. 

