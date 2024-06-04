Elon Musk's X Updates Guidelines to Allow Adult Content

Elon Musk’s platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will begin allowing users to post adult content on the site, according to its new policies unveiled Monday.

Going forward, pornographic content can be posted on the site with some restrictions. This includes “full and partial nudity…including close-ups” and “explicit or implied sexual behavior or simulated acts such as sexual intercourse and other sexual acts” as long as it is “consensually” produced and distributed.

“You may share consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior, provided it's properly labeled and not prominently displayed,” the platform’s Adult Content guidelines state, adding that porn is a “legitimate form of artistic expression” (via X):

We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed. Sexual expression, whether visual or written, can be a legitimate form of artistic expression. We believe in the autonomy of adults to engage with and create content that reflects their own beliefs, desires, and experiences, including those related to sexuality. We balance this freedom by restricting exposure to Adult Content for children or adult users who choose not to see it. We also prohibit content promoting exploitation, nonconsent, objectification, sexualization or harm to minors, and obscene behaviors. We also do not allow sharing Adult Content in highly visible places such as profile photos or banners.

In a statement to Deadline, a representative for X doubled down on the decision to allow this kind of inappropriate content on its platform.

“We launched Adult Content and Violent Content policies — but what we enforce against has not changed – we launched these policies to clarify our Rules and increase transparency on our enforcement. These policies replace our former Sensitive Media and Violent Speech policies which means we continue to act on these types of content with the exact same philosophy,” the representative said.

Last year, Reuters reported that X was “one of the few major social media platforms that permits nudity on its service,” and claimed that adult content constitutes 13 percent of the platform.

The Associated Press noted that this policy “stands in contrast” to other major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Google and TikTok.