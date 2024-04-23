Did These Pro-Hamas Students at CA State Polytechnic University Carry Out an Insurrection?
If Columbia University's President Considers This a Form of Protesting, The Terror Camp Isn't Coming Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 23, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

There’s no way Columbia University’s quasi-terror camp will be torn down soon. An army of pro-Hamas students and now faculty have joined this egregious and heinous display of antisemitism. It has become the Left’s Charlottesville. The only thing missing from these encampments is tiki torches, but they follow the same script: kill all the Jews. 

Why aren’t the police moving in as they did at New York University last night? Columbia is private property. They can’t do anything unless the president’s office gives New York’s finest the greenlight. That’s never going to happen, given President Minouche Shafik’s views on terrorism, which she feels is another form of protest: 

So, for the many people who were wondering why Columbia University is silent on the antisemitic incidents and enabling pro-Hamas activism, that’s all you need to know. The Ivy League has a long and sordid history of antisemitism, with the initial phase mostly to maintain the institutions along white, Anglo-Saxon lines. Now, it’s to ensure that the terrorists on campus feel safe and have a platform from which to spread their hatred of Jews. These kids are going to run the country in some respect soon. That’s an even more frightening concept. 

Colleges have always leaned heavily toward the left. There was also a cadre of anti-Israel professors, or the weirdo sociology professor who felt pedophiles shouldn’t be persecuted, but they were always in the minority. It’s astounding how much has flipped in less than a generation. Now, it’s common for someone on the Left to promote terrorist propaganda, pedophilia apologist talking points, and engage in vicious antisemitism because that’s what’s required of you.

