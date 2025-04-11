Deport: Judge Makes a Decision About Pro-Terror Ring Leader

A federal judge determined Friday that the Trump Justice Department met the burden of proof to move forward with deportation proceedings against Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil.

Advertisement

BREAKING: A judge rules that the Trump administration can move forward with deportation efforts for Mahmoud Khalil. | @brooketaylortv @marthamaccallum pic.twitter.com/JmAGnd3RPu — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2025

BREAKING: Per colleague @Brooketaylortv at the hearing, a federal immigration judge has ruled that Columbia pro Palestine activist Khalil Mahmoud is REMOVABLE and that the Trump administration has met its burden to deport him. Khalil has until 4/23 to file relief applications. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 11, 2025

Khalil was arrested in March after organizing violent, pro-terrorism and pro-Hamas riots at Columbia University in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks. He is in the country on a student visa and obtained a Green Card. His wife is a U.S. citizen.

TERROR: Mahmoud Khalil’s wife refuses to answer when asked point blank if her husband supports Hamas. She won’t condemn Hamas either. Khalil reportedly passed out materials from Hamas media office, led a movement which held hostages in an illegally hijacked building, and was… pic.twitter.com/8Ovj55nfl6 — @amuse (@amuse) March 25, 2025

Khalil has until April 23 to appeal the decision.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio again reiterated that being in the U.S. as a foreigner is a privilege, not a right.