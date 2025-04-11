VIP
China Finally Gets Its Due
VIP
I'm Not Ready to Become a 'Panican' Yet
'See You In Court': Trump Administration Drops the Hammer on Maine for Pushing...
Did Jasmine Crockett Commit Campaign Finance Violations? The FEC Is Going to Find...
This State Might Regret Forcing Males Into Women's Sports After Education Secretary's Anno...
Plane Crashes Into Busy Highway, Killing Three and Injuring One
VIP
Federal Court Hands Maine Significant Blow on Gun Purchase Waiting Period
When the Military Goes Rogue
The Hope of the Pope
ICE Arrests Guatemalan Sex Offender After Fairfax County Released Him Despite Detainer
Scott Jennings Has a Key Reminder for Those Whiny Leftists Not Happy With...
Senate Sends Sen. Cruz's Pro-American Consumer Resolution to Trump's Desk
NRCC Starts Ad Campaign Against ‘Vulnerable’ House Dems
VIP
Yikes! Did You See How Hakeem Jeffries Spoke About the House Budget Bill...
Tipsheet

Deport: Judge Makes a Decision About Pro-Terror Ring Leader

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 11, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

A federal judge determined Friday that the Trump Justice Department met the burden of proof to move forward with deportation proceedings against Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil. 

Advertisement

Khalil was arrested in March after organizing violent, pro-terrorism and pro-Hamas riots at Columbia University in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks. He is in the country on a student visa and obtained a Green Card. His wife is a U.S. citizen. 

Recommended

President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Khalil has until April 23 to appeal the decision. 

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio again reiterated that being in the U.S. as a foreigner is a privilege, not a right. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff Matt Vespa
'THAT ENDS NOW!': Trump Has a Message for Mexico Leah Barkoukis
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Deporting Immigrants From These Four Nations Jeff Charles
'See You In Court': Trump Administration Drops the Hammer on Maine for Pushing Men Into Women's Sports Jeff Charles
Did Jasmine Crockett Commit Campaign Finance Violations? The FEC Is Going to Find Out. Jeff Charles
Desperate Democrats Really Hope This New Line of Attack Against Trump Will Work Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Trump Has China Dangling Over a Massive Tariff Cliff Matt Vespa
Advertisement