Deport: Judge Makes a Decision About Pro-Terror Ring Leader

A federal judge determined Friday that the Trump Justice Department met the burden of proof to move forward with deportation proceedings against Syrian national Mahmoud Khalil.
BREAKING: A judge rules that the Trump administration can move forward with deportation efforts for Mahmoud Khalil. | @brooketaylortv @marthamaccallum pic.twitter.com/JmAGnd3RPu— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 11, 2025
BREAKING: Per colleague @Brooketaylortv at the hearing, a federal immigration judge has ruled that Columbia pro Palestine activist Khalil Mahmoud is REMOVABLE and that the Trump administration has met its burden to deport him. Khalil has until 4/23 to file relief applications.— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 11, 2025
Khalil was arrested in March after organizing violent, pro-terrorism and pro-Hamas riots at Columbia University in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks. He is in the country on a student visa and obtained a Green Card. His wife is a U.S. citizen.
TERROR: Mahmoud Khalil’s wife refuses to answer when asked point blank if her husband supports Hamas. She won’t condemn Hamas either. Khalil reportedly passed out materials from Hamas media office, led a movement which held hostages in an illegally hijacked building, and was… pic.twitter.com/8Ovj55nfl6— @amuse (@amuse) March 25, 2025
Khalil has until April 23 to appeal the decision.
During a Cabinet meeting at the White House Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio again reiterated that being in the U.S. as a foreigner is a privilege, not a right.
“The press covers student visas like they're some sort of birthright.— Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) April 10, 2025
No, a student visa is like me inviting you into my home. If you come into my home and put all kinds of crap on my couch, I'm gonna kick you out of my house.”
•Secretary of State Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/qr0QkhLYug
