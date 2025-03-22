Trump WH Hits Back at Boston Mayor’s Bold Defiance

President Donald Trump hit back at Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) after her scathing State of the City speech this week in which she publicly declared she would not cooperate with the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The president declared Wu to be a “radical” who prioritizes “violent criminal illegal aliens.”

Advertisement

Wu claimed the United States was “built on the values this federal administration seeks to tear down.” She said she “Stand[s] with immigrants,” telling them that they “belong here.”

“While this national moment isn’t the one I — and so many families — had hoped for, I am grateful that my daughter gets to call this city home. Boston is not a city that tolerates tyranny,” she said. “Boston doesn’t back down. We are a city where the Irish coffee is strong, and our opinions are stronger. We may not always agree or see eye to eye, but at the end of the day, we are a family.”

In response, the White House Office of Communications issued a statement condemning Wu’s speech and defiant behavior.

“Wu doubled down on giving sanctuary to violent criminal immigrants," the statement read, listing eight recent arrests made by Immigration Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Boston office.

The Trump White House also quoted recent findings from a poll that found that 83 percent of Americans support deporting violent, illegal immigrants who entered the United States illegally.

“Why is Mayor Wu intent on defying the will of the American people and obstructing the Trump Administration’s efforts to remove these monsters from our streets?" the White House asked.

Wu responded to the Trump administration’s statement, saying she is “glad that the White House watched the speech, but Boston’s record does not match their reckless propaganda.”

“Boston is proud to be the safest major city in the country, and we work with all levels of law enforcement every day to prevent crime and hold perpetrators accountable,” Wu added.

Wu’s criticism didn’t stop there. She lambasted the president for dismantling the Department of Education.

“If the Trump administration is truly concerned about safety, they should fund healthcare and education, support our veterans, pass common sense gun reforms, and stop threatening our economy,” the mayor said.