Tipsheet

About That French Scientist Who Was Denied Entry Into the US...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 22, 2025 2:00 PM
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The liberal media is ready to pounce on anything to discredit the Trump administration’s goal of securing our border and enforcing our immigration laws. They are dying for bodies to pile up because they’re psychopaths. We already have Nelson Mandela 2.0 in Mahmoud Khalil, a supporter of Hamas. Badar Khan Suri was the next story, a Georgetown University scholar who faces deportation because of familial ties to Hamas—his father-in-law is a political adviser to the terror group. These things come in threes, so here’s the story of a French scientist who was denied entry after his phone had anti-Trump texts. That’s the story, but not the real one. 

First, the tee-up (via The Guardian): 

A French scientist was denied entry to the US this month after immigration officers at an airport searched his phone and found messages in which he had expressed criticism of the Trump administration, said a French minister. 

“I learned with concern that a French researcher who was traveling to a conference near Houston was denied entry to the United States before being expelled,” Philippe Baptiste, France’s minister of higher education and research, said in a statement on Monday to Agence France-Presse published by Le Monde. 

“This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher’s phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration’s research policy,” the minister added. 

“Freedom of opinion, free research, and academic freedom are values that we will continue to proudly uphold. I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them, while respecting the law,” Baptiste said. 

Yeah, that’s not why he was denied:

Last note: Brown University Prof. Rasha Alawieh got deported recently. She had photos of herself with terrorists, including some from Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral (via Politico):

Federal authorities say they deported a Lebanese doctor holding an American visa last week after finding “sympathetic photos and videos” of prominent Hezbollah figures in a deleted items folder on her cell phone. 

Rasha Alawieh, a physician specializing in kidney transplants and professor at Brown University, also told Customs and Border Protection agents that while visiting Lebanon last month she attended the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and followed his teachings “from a religious perspective” but not a political one, according to an official report on her interrogation by an immigration officer.

 Yeah, bye-bye, lady

Everyone being detained and shipped out by the Trump administration are folks most voters want removed from our shores. It’s liberals and the media who wish to keep this country awash with terrorists.

