Illegal Immigrant Deported Several Times Charged With Murder in Ohio

An illegal alien who has been deported at least seven times is facing charges for murder after a man’s body was discovered in Hamilton, Ohio.

Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez, 46, was arrested after the body of a man, identified as Fernando Reyna Oviedo, 41, was found earlier this month. According to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, Oviedo died from a gunshot wound on April 1.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Seven-times deported illegal Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez was just arrested and charged for m*rdering a man in Ohio.



Fermin has a long criminal history and has been jailed 11 times for a range of v*olent crimes.



Another innocent life was taken because of Biden's policies.… pic.twitter.com/fDt9vTVaNa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 4, 2024

“Garcia-Gutierrez has been deported seven times and he has been in our jail 11 times using seven different names and three different date of births,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones reportedly said in a March 29 press conference, according to Fox 19. “I can tell you this, that person would be alive today and if you don't think that it's affecting you in Butler County, Ohio, we're all border states; we're all border counties. It's here and we could go on and on.”

46-year-old illegal Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez was just charged with mųrder by Hamilton Police Department in Ohio.



They said the suspect “has been deported 7 times and he has been in our jail 11 times using 7 different names and 3 different date of births.”pic.twitter.com/MCiPLlvj5F — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 3, 2024

Fox News reported that Garcia-Gutierrez’s first arrest occurred in 2001. Since then, he has been charged with over 20 crimes and is also a gang member.

"Who knows how many people this guy has been involved in and has killed? Here in the United States, in our jail, he's had two or three weapons charges, he's had domestic violence,” Jones said. "We don't know how many he's killed in Mexico."

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio. The illegal immigrant, German Mathews, 40, raped a developmentally disabled 44-year-old woman on April 29 as she walked to a bus stop on her way to work.