Why This 'Trans' Athlete Was Suspended From a Girls' Rowing Team Will Shock You

A so-called “transgender” basketball player in Massachusetts was allegedly suspended from a female rowing team for staring at a topless girl in a women’s changing room, according to several reports.

The New York Post noted that the bearded, 6-foot-tall student enrolled at KIPP Academy in Lynn, Massachusetts, participated in six different female sports, including rowing, volleyball, and tae kwon do. The student, who is believed to be 17 or 18 years old, joined a female rowing team at a private club in Massachusetts in 2021. This move allegedly occurred after the male athlete did “poorly” on the men’s team (via NYP):

The transgender athlete’s participation allegedly caused issues for her fellow rowers, according to a copy of a letter sent to USRowing, the sport’s national governing body, signed by 15 concerned parents. One of the parents told the magazine that the athlete in question did not bother to shave her stubble, and even continued wearing the male team’s uniform. The final straw was an incident in 2022, when the transgender rower allegedly walked into the girls’ changing room, observed a teammate who was topless, and said, “Ooh, t–ties,” in reference to her breasts. When another rower in the locker room asked if it was the first time her transgender teammate had seen female breasts, she reportedly replied, “Uhh yeah” with a laugh. The KIPP Academy student was subsequently reported to the US Center for SafeSport, resulting in her suspension from the team.

According to Daily Mail, this is the same athlete that caused multiple injuries in a girls’ game that ended in a forfeit, which Townhall covered..

Trans-identified male player for Kipp Academy in MA injured 3 girls before half time causing Lowell Collegiate Charter School to forfeit.



A man hitting a woman used to be called domestic abuse. Now it's called brave.



Who watches this & actually thinks this is "compassionate,… pic.twitter.com/ZLlqYH6iAs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 19, 2024

The issue of men who think they’re women in women’s sports is not going anywhere. In the past two months alone, Townhall has reported how a “trans” weightlifter won a competition against women, a team of several “trans women” won a women’s soccer tournament, a slew of “trans women” dominated a women’s volleyball tournament, and a “trans woman” won a women’s golf title.