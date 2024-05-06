Don Lemon: The DEI Stuff Has Gone Off the Rails

As the saying goes, when you lose Don Lemon, you know you’ve gone too far. Lemon is a staunch liberal who made no qualms about his antipathy toward Donald Trump. Nothing has changed, but the former CNN host is another in a line of lefty commentators who appear to be directing more fire toward their side of the aisle since liberal America has become totally unspooled.

Bill Maher has done so for months, which is fitting that the HBO host and comedian had Lemon on his show last month. During the April 26 episode, Lemon stated he’s a supporter of Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives, but it’s not perfect and it’s gone too far. The former CNN host likened DEI to a religion and if someone criticizes it, they’re cast out (via NY Post):

Former CNN host Don Lemon offered tough words for the Diversity Equity and Inclusion crowd, warning that woke backers of the concept are moving off the reservation. “There are some great things about DEI, but it’s not all roses and we need to take a look at it and do some rejiggering. It’s gone too far. It’s become a religion and if you don’t abide by the religion you get kicked out of the church,” Lemon said during an interview on “Real Time” with Bill Maher… […] “I think a lot of media companies need to do some self-examination about what’s happening inside the company,” Lemons said. “I am going to get a lot of s–t from liberals for saying what I said,” Lemon laughed. “I like DEI, but when it becomes a religion it can be used as a cudgel.”

Most of the Left’s pet projects got extra scrutiny after past social media posts by NPR’s new CEO, Katherine Maher, came to light. As for DEI initiatives, a recent study by Speech First, a First Amendment advocacy group, found that two-thirds of American colleges force this stuff down students’ throats as a requirement for graduation.