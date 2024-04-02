After Confession, Man Headed to Federal Prison for Threatening Supreme Court Justice
Tipsheet

Democrat Governor Vetoes Legislation Protecting Women's Sports From 'Trans' Athletes

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 02, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

On Tuesday, Democrat Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin vetoed legislation that would have protected women’s sports from so-called “transgender” athletes. 

“I just vetoed Republicans’ anti-LGBTQ bill to ban trans and gender nonconforming kids from participating in school sports teams that align with their gender identity,” Evers wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid,” he added.

According to KXAN, Evers promised to veto the legislation since its inception. In addition, Republicans do not have the votes to override his veto (via KXAN):

Republicans who backed the bill argued it was a matter of fairness for non-transgender athletes. But bill opponents argued there was no real issue with transgender high school athletes in Wisconsin and said the proposed ban was a form of discrimination and harmful to transgender youth.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association requires transgender athletes to undergo hormone therapy before they can play on the teams of their choice. The association’s policy is modeled after NCAA requirements for transgender athletes.

Many states have passed legislation protecting women’s sports from male athletes masquerading as transgender women. Time and time again, these athletes have selfishly competed against women and robbed them of awards and opportunities. Not to mention, these men make female athletes feel uncomfortable in their locker rooms. 

In the past two months alone, Townhall has reported how a “trans” weightlifter won a competition against women, a team of several “trans women” won a women’s soccer tournament, a slew of “trans women” dominated a women’s volleyball tournament, a “trans woman” won a women’s golf title, and how a trans-identifying basketball player caused multiple injuries in a girls’ game that ended in a forfeit

