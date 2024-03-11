Liberal America's 'Haiti Isn't a S**thole' Narrative Took a Fatal Blow Over the...
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Went Into Full North Korea Mode Defending Joe Biden
ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Had a Disastrous Interview With Nancy Mace
What The Left Will Never Understand About Middle Class Americans
Kiss Independent Contracting Goodbye Under Biden DOL Rule
A German Man Got 217 COVID Shots. Here's What Researchers Found When They...
'End This Stupid Practice': Senators Renew Call to 'Lock the Clock'
Lara Trump, RNC's New Co-Chair, Identifies the Committee's Top Priority to Ensure Victory...
The State of the Union Ain't Strong and Certainly Not Getting Stronger
Day Trading for Income Features Three Key Steps
Americans Are Tired of Changing Their Clocks
Striking Contrasts: Trump, Biden, and the Murder of Laken Riley
The Fallacy of Criticizing Political Candidates for Being Too Old or Too Young
Can We Be Less Dumb?
Tipsheet

One Sport Takes a Stand to Protect Female Competitors From So-Called ‘Trans’ Athletes

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 11, 2024 11:15 AM

A biological male who believes that he is a “transgender woman” will no longer be permitted to compete against women, according to new rules unveiled by NXXT Golf.

Advertisement

“Effective immediately, competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate. This decision underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of women's professional golf and ensuring fair competition,” the organization wrote in a statement published on Friday. 

NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon added that the decision shows that the organization is committed to protecting the integrity of women’s sports. 

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes,” McKinnon explained. “Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

To recap, Townhall covered how the male athlete, Hailey Davidson, 30, won the NXXT Women’s Classic on Jan. 17 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club northwest of Orlando, Florida. Predictably, Davidson’s win sparked backlash, with many pointing out that men have physical advantages over women when it comes to sports, such as larger muscles, lung capacity, can run faster, etc. 

Recommended

A German Man Got 217 COVID Shots. Here's What Researchers Found When They Studied Him. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Davidson later reacted to the backlash, claiming that those who were upset about “her” win have “misinformed hatred.”

In a follow-up interview, Davidson claimed that he only had an advantage in sports against women before he “transitioned” to living as a woman. 

“I 100 percent agree, the men do have advantages. Say you get a trans person on hormones for a year, no surgery, nothing, of course, for the most part, they’re going to have an advantage,” Davidson said, adding that he doesn’t believe that transgender people should be banned from sports. 

“I don’t get what the fear of me, one person, is doing,” he added.


Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A German Man Got 217 COVID Shots. Here's What Researchers Found When They Studied Him. Leah Barkoukis
Are The Republicans Getting Ready For The Election Legal Fight Or Are They Blowing It Again Kurt Schlichter
Striking Contrasts: Trump, Biden, and the Murder of Laken Riley Guy Benson
Liberal America's 'Haiti Isn't a S**thole' Narrative Took a Fatal Blow Over the Weekend Matt Vespa
Key Witness Spills the Beans on Fani Willis Corruption Scandal Mia Cathell
ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Had a Disastrous Interview With Nancy Mace Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A German Man Got 217 COVID Shots. Here's What Researchers Found When They Studied Him. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement