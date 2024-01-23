Here's What Trump Was Up to the Night Before the New Hampshire Primary
A ‘Trans’ Golfer Won a Women’s Tournament. Here’s How He Responded to the Backlash.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 23, 2024 12:30 PM

The male golfer who thinks he is a “transgender woman” and won a women’s tournament this month claimed that he only had an advantage in sports against women before he “transitioned.”

The golfer, Hailey Davidson, made the remarks in a sit-down interview with Good Morning Britain. 

In the interview, Davidson claimed that transgender athletes that have not had irreversible sex change surgery or taken hormones are the ones with the physical advantages over women in sports. 

“I 100 percent agree, the men do have advantages. Say you get a trans person on hormones for a year, no surgery, nothing, of course, for the most part, they’re going to have an advantage,” Davidson said, adding that he doesn’t believe that transgender people should be banned from sports. 

“I do believe there need to be guidelines in effect,” he added. 

“I don’t get what the fear of me, one person, is doing,” he said of the backlash about his win in the women’s tournament. 

Davidson received “gender reassignment surgery” three years ago, Good Morning Britain pointed out. 

As Townhall covered, Davidson won the NXXT Women’s Classic on Jan. 17 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club northwest of Orlando.

On social media, he that those who were upset about “her” win had “misinformed hatred.”

“It’s crazy the amount of misinformed hatred I have received so far today,” Davidson wrote on his Instagram stories, according to the New York Post. “All of these people (think) I hit it 300 yards or even 280 yards. How about 250 on a good day.”

In response to the outcry, the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour announced that Davidson would have to undergo “additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.”

Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

